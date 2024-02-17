Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented a Rs 58,444 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25, aimed at making the northern state "self-reliant".

In 2023-24, the budget size was Rs 53,413 crore.

For the current financial year 2023-24, the state government pegged growth at 7.1 per cent, with the State Gross Domestic Product estimated as Rs 207,430 crore. The annual per capita income is estimated at Rs 235,199.

In a major decision, Chief Minister Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, said 20 quintals of naturally grown grains per family will be procured by his government at an MSP of Rs 40 per kg and maize at the rate of Rs 30 per kg.

The CM said his government is making farmers 'Self-reliant' by creating self-employment and employment opportunities through natural farming. As many as 36,000 farmers are adopting natural farming.

The state government intends to develop 2,500 agricultural clusters throughout 3 to 5 years under the 'Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Mission', by promoting high-value crops. A detailed action plan will be prepared to promote the production of coarse grains in the State.

Fish farmers will be given financial assistance for the construction of new fishing ponds in an area of 20 hectares at a subsidy of 80 per cent.

In green energy space, the CM from the floor of the Assembly said that largest 'Solar Power Project' with 32 MW capacity located at Pekhubella will be commissioned by the end of March, 2024. The 'Aghlor Solar Power Project' with an installed capacity of 10 MW in Una will be ready for commissioning by June, 2024.

Bhanjal (Una) Solar Power Project with an installed capacity of 5 MW will be dedicated to the people of the State by September, 2024.

Coming to tourism infrastructure, Sukhu said the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Plan will be finalised soon and the land acquisition work will be started for the proposed expansion of Gaggal Airport.

Out of the total 16 proposed heliports in the state, nine heliports -- Jaskot in Hamirpur; Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra; Sultanpur in Chamba; Aaloo Ground, Manali in Kullu; Sharbo in Kinnaur; and, Jispa, Sissu and Rangrik in Lahaul-Spiti will be developed in the first phase.

Chandratal, Kaza and Tandi in Lahaul-Spiti and Rackchham and Nako - Chango - Khab in Kinnaur will be developed as tourist destinations.

A Sky Walk Bridge will be constructed in the famous tourist place Haasan Valley near Kufri. Besides, construction work of a 3.2 Kilometres long ropeway at a cost of Rs.272 crore will be started between Bijli Mahadev and Mohal in Kullu.

Further, broad gauge rail line will be taken up from Kalka to Parwanoo for the convenience of the tourists and people of the State. (ANI)

