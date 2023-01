New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): HinDomain, a company with a mission to increase the adoption of Web 3.0 across India, is announcing the launch of its first decentralized domain. bharatiya

Advantages Decentralized domains have over regular domains:

Censorship Resistant - Data controlled by the owner

Cyber Attack Benefits - As domains are not controlled by a centralized authority

No Custodian - Domains are stored by the owner, with no interference by 3rd party

No Renewals - No renewal fees

Aditya Walia CEO HinDomain explained, "Web 3.0 has massive potential and it is critical to make it available and usable for Indians. HinDomain is dedicated to leading the Web 3.0 revolution with a decentralized domain naming service for India."

Domains are the first building blocks for any website/platform/app and in this technology era, it's essential to choose the right partner. Bharat has a deep meaning for us. It is India. And we offer .bharatiya as our first decentralized domain (dDomain). We believe in the ability of India as a global center for all technology.

HinDomain is live and allowing reservations of .bharatiya domain.

HINDOMAIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED is a software company from New Delhi India, dedicated to introducing new and advanced technologies to Indian consumers. HindXR is their other platform, selected for an accelerator program in collaboration between the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology India and Meta.

Contact:

Aditya Walia, CEO/Founder, www.hindomain.com

contact@hindomain.com | +91 - 9958482406

