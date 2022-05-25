Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Hindustan Online - CODE - the Centre for Open and Digital Education, an inclusive Online Learning platform of HITS (Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science) (Deemed-to-be-University) has announced an array of specializations for their undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the new academic session 2022-2023. Hindustan Online - CODE was launched in early 2021 by HITS in its mission to remain at the forefront of quality education in India.

Hindustan Online - CODE offers contemporary programs with well-curated and well-researched curriculum. Through Outcome-Based Learning, the programs provide more than theoretical understanding of concepts, including the practical application of these concepts.

Ami Agarwal, Head, Centre for Open and Digital Education (CODE), said, "With Hindustan Online - CODE, we offer people of all ages a convenient platform for pursuing higher education at their own pace. Designed by experts, Hindustan Online - CODE's programs are backed by the experience and expertise of HITS, which has been established as a center for excellence in delivering quality education over the years. It is our mission to reach out to all segments of society in their quest for knowledge, to empower and enrich them with global standards."

For this new academic year, Hindustan Online - CODE has come up with a plethora of electives for BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, B.Com and BA which includes BBA in Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality, and Logistics Management; BCA in Data analytics, Multimedia and Animation, and Database Management Systems; MBA in Human Resource Management, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Finance, Marketing and Finance, Human Resource Management and Marketing, General Management, FinTech, Project Management, Information and Technology Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Aviation Management, Healthcare Management, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Data Science and Analytics, Sports Management, Operation Management.

The MCA program at Hindustan Online - CODE offers Computer Science and IT and Cyber Security and Cloud Computing as electives. Whereas in the BCom program students will have Accounting and Finance and FinTech as electives. Students can have English for their MA program.

The purpose of Hindustan Online - CODE is to facilitate access to higher education among people of all age groups, to allow them to learn at their convenience in a free environment, to build in-depth functional domain knowledge and practical application using technology in the fields of management, applied sciences, and life skills.

Renowned Hindustan Group of Institutions in its non-stop endeavour to be at the forefront of quality education launched Hindustan Online - CODE - the Centre for Open and Digital Education in 2021. The programmes at CODE are all very contemporary with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. The courses do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts but focus on the practical application of these concepts by following Outcome-based Learning concepts.

