Mumbai, May 25: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam results very soon. According to reports, the results will be announced very soon, however, there has been no official announcement from the board on the WB 10th result date and time.

Once declared, the WB Madhyamik Result 2022 will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. It must be noted that the WB Madhyamik exam was conducted this year from March 7 to 16 on single shifts, after a year's gap.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WBBSE did not conduct the Madhyamik exams in 2021. The board had evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik Result 2022:

Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Once announced, the result link will be available on the homepage

Click on the result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit and check your result

Take a printout for future reference

In 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates had registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik exam in which 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2022 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).