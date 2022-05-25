Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): The aviation industry is rapidly expanding both in India and globally, which creates a high demand for aviation management experts. Over 87.7 million jobs are generated within the aviation industry, including opportunities in airlines, air navigation services, and airport operations.

Keeping this in mind, Hindustan Online - CODE, the e-learning vertical of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Sciences (HITS) is all set to host a brainstorming webinar session on 28th May 2022 at 11 AM (https://app.livestorm.co/usdc/mba-in-aviation).

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Bayern Munich Ready To Sell As Barcelona Agree Personal Terms With Striker.

The topic of the webinar is- "Is an MBA in Aviation worth a thought". The webinar aims to throw light on the current trends, future, scope and career advancement opportunities in the aviation industry.

In this webinar session, industry experts will share deep insights on the emerging career aspects in Aviation Management with the rise of various Aviation companies.

Also Read | Instagram Down: Users Complain on Twitter of Being Unable To Login.

The discussion will also include the important role of Aviation Managers in the protection, maintenance, and management of aircraft in recent years; role of MBA professionals in the aviation sector and how effective is MBA in aviation in career growth for the future.

Experts participating in this webinar include Ami Agarwal, Head of CODE, Hindustan Online; Subir Hazra, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at GMR Services; and Bharti Singh, a renowned aviation consultant and a board member of Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and also visiting faculty at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS).

Renowned Hindustan Group of Institutions in its non-stop endeavour to be at the forefront of quality education launched CODE - the Centre for Open and Digital Education in 2021.

The programs at CODE are all very contemporary with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. The courses do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts but focus on the practical application of these concepts by following Outcome-based Learning concepts.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)