Hisar's Sapra Hospital has been honored by Union Transport Minister Honorable Nitin Gadkari for providing excellent services in the field of health.

Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 15: Hisar's Sapra Hospital has been honored by Union Transport Minister Honorable Nitin Gadkari for providing excellent services in the field of health. This award was given to Sapra Hospital Hisar for outstanding medical care facilities and for implementing the Central Government Scheme’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), in which a common man gets guaranteed treatment up to five lakh rupees. Recently, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented this scheme for implementation and made it accessible to the public during his visit to Madhya Pradesh.

The patients and their relatives who got treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at Sapra Hospital, Hisar said, “We can say with pride that Sapra Hospital has implemented Ayushman Bharat Health services and making it available to the public as per the Central Government and Honorable Prime Minister's plan and sentiments. By giving this type of award to the hospital, our respect and honor towards the central government have increased to the next level.

Patients also say Poor and backward families are given health insurance of five lakhs under the scheme, in which at least 1350 diseases are being treated free of cost is an advantage for them.

