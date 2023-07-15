Mumbai, July 15: Lok Sabha elections are around the corner and in the backdrop, all political parties in Uttar Pradesh have begun formulating their strategies for the General Elections 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is vying to retain power, banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, opposition parties are actively seeking influential and well-liked figures to lead their campaigns. Amid this, the name of Abhishek Bachchan, the son of renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan, has emerged as a topic of discussion. If reports are to be believed, junior Bachchan may enter politics.

Speculations are rife regarding Abhishek Bachchan potentially contesting the Prayagraj Lok Sabha seat on a ticket from the Samajwadi Party (SP). There are discussions about SP national president Akhilesh Yadav personally visiting Mumbai to meet with the Bachchan family and explore this possibility. Should this scenario materialise, the party is anticipated to gain advantages in multiple Lok Sabha seats, including Prayagraj. Thalapathy Vijay to Enter Politics? Actor's Speech While Addressing Students in Chennai Goes Viral, Says 'Don't Vote for Money' (Watch Video).

Reports suggest that the party's state leadership is actively seeking feedback from local office bearers on this matter. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Abhishek or the party. "My parents have been into politics but I don’t see myself doing it. I might take on a politician’s role on screen but in real life it’s a big no. I will never get into it," the actor had said in an interview in 2013. Rajinikanth Confirms He Won't Enter Politics Citing Health Reasons.

Abhishek Bachchan's mother, Jaya, is a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. The Bachchan family shares a close relationship with several senior leaders of the SP. Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, held a deep regard for Amitabh Bachchan.

