New Delhi [India], June 18: Hisense, a leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the launch of its U7Q Mini-LED TV in India. Available in five premium sizes - 55", 65", 75", 85", and 100" - the U7Q is the perfect fusion of cutting-edge display technology and intelligent AI processing, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to consumers.

At the heart of this premium television lineup is the Hi-View AI Engine, an intelligent processing powerhouse that optimizes picture quality, audio performance, and energy consumption in real-time. Furthermore, the flagship 100" model features the enhanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, delivering AI-mastered picture perfection for the ultimate home cinema experience.

"The U7Q represents our vision for the future of home entertainment in India," said Mr Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, adding, "With AI-powered picture processing and premium gaming-centric features, we're delivering exceptional value to Indian families. This launch reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class technology at accessible price points, making premium entertainment experiences available to more consumers across the country."

Gaming Excellence Redefined

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the U7Q's native 144Hz Game Mode PRO, ensuring smooth, blur-free gameplay. The 100" model takes gaming to the next level with 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, featuring native 165Hz VRR technology that's ready for next-generation gaming experiences. Both configurations support AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free gaming sessions.

Immersive Audio and Smart Connectivity

The U7Q series features a built-in subwoofer that delivers immersive deep bass, complemented by Dolby Atmos support for three-dimensional sound. The VIDAA Smart OS provides easy, fast, and secure access to entertainment, backed by an industry-leading 8-year update commitment. VIDAA supports 28 languages, including Hindi. Multiple voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Alexa, and VIDAA Voice--offer hands-free control for seamless user interaction.

Advanced Display Features

The television incorporates Quantum Dot Color technology, producing over a billion shades of vivid color, while Full Array Local Dimming ensures precise backlighting control. The AI 4K Upscaler enhances lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, while HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ support deliver stunning high dynamic range visuals.

Availability and Pricing

The Hisense U7Q series is priced starting at INR 59,999. Customers can purchase the TV from offline retailers or online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and other nearby stores, starting today.

Hisense India is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. With a presence in over 160 countries, Hisense is known for its innovation, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality products spanning televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more. Globally, Hisense holds the No.1 position in the 100" TV category (Source: Omdia 2023-24). Committed to delivering exceptional value and world-class experiences, the brand is focused on product innovation and manufacturing, robust retail partnerships, and long-term growth in the market.

For more information, please visit: www.hisenseindia.com

