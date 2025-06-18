New Delhi, June 18: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided multiple premises in the national capital as part of a money laundering probe into the classrooms construction 'scam' that is alleged to have taken place during the previous AAP government, official sources said. The federal probe agency undertook the searches after registering a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Delhi Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR. Delhi Classroom Scam: ACB Issues Summons to AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in INR 2,000 Crore Corruption Case.

At least 37 premises of contractors and private entities are being covered by the ED officials, the sources said. It was not immediately clear if some politicians were being covered. The ED had booked Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, in its April 30 FIR where it was alleged that financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools were carried out.