Calangute (Goa) [India], February 24: A historic and spiritually profound Grand Samudra Maha Aarti was concluded in a grand and devotional atmosphere at Calangute Beach under the Goa Spiritual Festival 2026, marking a significant milestone in envisioning Goa's beaches not merely as global tourist attractions but as centers of spiritual energy and cultural awakening.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that he was present at the sacred event not as a minister but as a devotee deeply connected with spirituality. He emphasized that it is essential to introduce future generations to spirituality and cultural values and said that if even one young person connects with spirituality because of his presence, he would consider his participation successful. Appealing to citizens from India and abroad, he stated that Goa is adorned with diverse cultures and is also a deeply spiritual land, urging visitors to experience this spiritual dimension and visit Goa's ancient temples whenever they travel to the state.

The Grand Sea Aarti was organized with the vision of presenting Goa's coastline to the world as a sacred space of devotion, yoga, and inner awakening alongside its natural beauty. The ceremony witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees and spiritual seekers, reinforcing the message that Goa is not only a destination for leisure but also a land rooted in Sanatan culture and spiritual heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Ravindrapuri Swamiji, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, described Goa as the sacred land of Lord Parashurama and stated that the state is witnessing a renewed spiritual resurgence. He noted that the leadership of Goa is making sincere efforts for the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma and said that the entire region is being imbued with spiritual consciousness. Praising Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji, he remarked that words fall short to adequately express his contribution and leadership in guiding Parashuram Bhoomi on a sacred path.

The program commenced with a Mahapujan at Shri Shantadurga Temple, following which a grand procession was taken out amidst resonating dhol-tasha beats, chants of victory, and divine Harinaam in the holy presence of saints and mahants. The main ceremony included the ceremonial honoring of spiritual leaders, the performance of the Grand Samudra Maha Aarti, the felicitation of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, blessings by revered saints, and the conferment of the revered title "Goa Swami" upon Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji by saints and mahants in a solemn and majestic ceremony. Thousands of devotees witnessed the historic occasion.

*The distinguished dais was graced by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Gyananand Tirth Ji, Peethadhishwar of Bhanpura, Madhya Pradesh; Mahant Ravindrapuri Swamiji; Jagadguru Satpanthacharya Shri Gyaneshwardevacharyaji Maharaj of Ahmedabad; Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharmadev Maharaj Ji of Haryana; Mahamandaleshwar Shri Janardan Hari Swamiji of Maharashtra; Sanatan Dharmabhushan Dr. Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Head of the International Siddhashram Shakti Center, London (UK); Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ashutoshanand Ji of Kailas Math, Kashi; Anantbodh Chaitanya Swamiji of Europe; and several other eminent saints and spiritual leaders from across India and abroad. The event also saw the presence of Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua D'Souza, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, Satguru Foundation President Adv. Brahmidevi ji, and other distinguished dignitaries from various fields.

The proceedings were gracefully compered by Vedamurti Dnyaneshwar ji, and the spiritually charged event concluded with the recitation of the Shanti Path.

In a special message, Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swamiji* said that Union Minister Chirag Paswan is an inspiration for today's youth and urged young people of Goa to follow leaders who combine modern vision with cultural roots. He stated that Chirag Paswan is working toward taking India to greater heights and that the Goa Spiritual Festival is being accomplished by divine will, serving as a global invitation to come to Goa to learn yoga, culture, and spiritual values. He further appealed to saints and mahants to present the true spiritual and cultural identity of Goa wherever they travel, reflecting the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava that defines the state.

