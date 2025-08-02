VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 2: HiveSchool, India's first dedicated Sales B-School, has released its inaugural Annual Placement Report for 2024-25, registering placement outcomes that rival some of India's better-known Mini IIMs and Tier-2 MBA programs. In its very first year of operations, HiveSchool placed 33 students with 38 offers, reporting an average CTC of ₹14.76 LPA and a highest package of ₹30 LPA. Notably, over 70% of the roles were from US-facing B2B startups, highlighting the growing global appetite for job-ready sales talent from India.

For a business school offering a specialised, sales-focused curriculum, these numbers signal a major milestone. Recruiters included high-growth startups such as Zuddl, Bitespeed, Druva, LambdaTest, Almabase, axiTrust, Gan.ai, and VWO, which hired for revenue-critical roles including Business Development Representatives, Founding Account Executives, Account Managers, and Key Account Managers.

The placement outcomes also reflect a strong distribution across salary bands. The average CTC for the top 50% of the cohort stood at ₹17.3 LPA, while the top 25% averaged ₹19.5 LPA. Compensation structures followed a 75:25 fixed-to-variable ratio, with most variable components uncapped reflecting the performance-driven nature of GTM roles. In terms of salary spread, 50% of the students earned ₹12-15 LPA, 20% each were in the ₹10-12 LPA and ₹15-18 LPA brackets, and the top 5-10% commanded packages above ₹18 LPA. This distribution underlines not just competitive placement averages but also consistency in outcomes across the cohort. The students were typically placed in seed to series-funded startups, joining early-stage GTM teams where they work directly with founders and revenue leaders. Most roles provide end-to-end exposure to sales and growth, spanning prospecting, closing, account management, and customer success.

HiveSchool's model was always grounded in real-world learning, but a pivotal shift followed its appearance on Shark Tank India. During the episode, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt, advised the founders to move offline, enabling more structured, immersive learning. The team didn't wait. Even before the episode aired, HiveSchool had already launched its offline campus in Gurgaon. That decision transformed the program.

Nikhil Gaur, Co-founder of HiveSchool, said, "Aman Gupta's advice on Shark Tank was a turning point. It pushed us to reimagine how sales should be taught not in isolation, but through real, everyday business challenges. Moving offline allowed us to create an environment where students learn by doing, not by watching. That shift has already proven its worth. In our very first year, our cohort secured an average CTC of ₹14.7 LPA, with top offers reaching ₹30 LPA. For a specialised school with a focused program, that's a strong signal that the market is ready and hungry for sales talent that's truly job-ready from day one."

HiveSchool's flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Sales, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is now delivered fully offline, with students working through weekly business challenges, live simulations, sales sprints, and founder-led workshops. The result is a sharper pipeline of sales talent that's ready to contribute from day one. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with startup leaders and GTM practitioners, with modules covering full-funnel selling, founder-led sales, sales ops, and RevTech. Students are mentored by active professionals from top tech companies, ensuring every concept taught in the classroom ties directly to the real world. With admissions open for its next cohort, HiveSchool is doubling down on its mission to redefine sales education in India, giving freshers and early-career professionals a credible, high-return alternative to the traditional MBA path.

About HiveSchool

HiveSchool is India's first business school dedicated to building world-class sales talent for the global startup economy. Its flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Sales, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is led by top startup operators and grounded in real-world business challenges. The curriculum covers full-funnel selling, founder-led sales, RevTech, and sales ops designed to make graduates job-ready from day one. After gaining national visibility on Shark Tank India, HiveSchool is now scaling rapidly through offline and online cohorts, redefining business education with a specialised, outcome-driven model built for high-growth tech companies. For more information, visit https://hiveschool.co

