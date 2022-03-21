New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Holland America Line offers 500 sailings a year covering all the 7 continents in the world including the popular cruises to Alaska, Europe, Mediterranean, Caribbean, South America, Australia and many more as well as unique voyages to the Amazon, Antarctica and our extended Grand Voyages.

HAL has a fleet of 11 spacious and modern classic ships at sea and offers award-winning service, exquisite dining including vegetarian meal options, extensive activities, best live music at sea and enrichment programs. Our newest Pinnacle class ships - Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam also offer new Family Ocean View cabins which accommodates up to 5 persons, and Single cabins for solo passengers in addition to our balcony and suite cabins.

Our ships are built for cruising, not for crowds. Tasteful appointments, timeless style and refreshingly uncrowded spaces are the hallmarks of Holland America Line's fleet of perfectly sized ships. Each ship is large enough to offer all the activities and amenities you expect while retaining a sense of intimacy and elegance.

Whether you want to find a sunny corner to call your own, enjoy a day with newfound friend or take in the expansive views from the Promenade Desk, your ship has it all close at hand. Holland America Line has been named number one for cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera, and the Panama Canal & Central America in Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.

Our present offer "The ultimate upgrade event" provides FREE Stateroom upgrades, kids cruise Alaska for $75*. 50% reduced deposits and 50% off on shore excursions, drink package, specialty dining and WiFi all included in your fare. Book by March 31, 2022 to avail of this offer. Also our worry free promise program gives you full flexibility to change your plans, protection before and during your journey, and peace of mind with enhanced health and safety protocols on board and on shore.

Book a cruise by May 30, 2022, that departs through September 30, 2022, and you can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC). Additionally, you may cancel up to your sailing date if you test positive for Covid-19 and will also receive a Future Cruise Credit.

For more information and bookings we can be contacted at hal.india@sticgroup.com or call us at 022-28250272, 28250273 / +91-9920688575

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCtz3CpNRCk

