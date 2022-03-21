RRR is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Movie buffs have been eagerly looking forward to the release of this film. Owing to the pandemic, the theatrical release of the film had to be delayed multiple times. But just few more days to go and RRR will hit the big screens. RRR movie director SS Rajamouli along with the film’s lead cast – Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan – have been busy with the film’s promotional activities. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of the key details of RRR. RRR: Aamir Khan Nails The ‘Naatu Naatu’ Hook Step With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt During The Film’s Promotions (Watch Video).

Cast – The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt would be seen making extended cameo appearances. Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran would also be seen in key roles.

Plot – The SS Rajamouli directorial is based on the lives of two legendary revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and how they fought back against British colonialists in the 1920s.

Watch The Trailer Of RRR Movie Below:

Release Date – The magnum opus is all set to be released in theatres on March 25. RRR will be released in Telugu and also in dubbed versions that includes Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian and foreign language.

Reviews – The reviews for RRR are not out yet. As soon as the review for Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer is out, LatestLY shall update you with the same.

