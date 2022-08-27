New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/ATK): We live in a world where everything is online and people do spend most of the time scrolling their Facebook IDs. Do you now Facebook is not only restricted to connect with friend, chat and watching videos. Yes, you will be amazed to know that FB women communities are working as a medium to empower women and uplift them to be financially independent. One such empowering community is Parenting Mom Style by Akansha Bansal .

Akansha Bansal is also the founder of Budding Star (https://budingstar.com/) website, it is a bible for India parents who want to make parenting blissful and at the same time get right guidance to all their queries related to baby and child care. Budding Star website talks about millennial parenting, motherhood, baby care, healthy lifestyle and everything which the mother inside you is searching for. Their USP is to provide unique personalized content which can correlate pregnancy and postpartum journey. More than 100 Indian Mother Bloggers include Doctors, Nutritionists, Advocates, Authors, Psychologists, Teachers, etc are sharing their valuable experience in the form of blog and are also getting paid.

Parenting mom Style FB community is the brain child of Akansha Bansal, she is the founder and her mission is to create a close-knit community for all the mothers so that they can get answers to their queries without being judged. Her aim is to provide a happy platform where mother can discuss their parenting queries, journey, experience and make motherhood. With time the FB community has become a happy space for every woman out there.

The community is a happy place for 60K women across India and also internationally, it started back in November 2017. The closed FB community is a virtual wonderland for many women who are genuinely looking for support, guidelines and timely help. Akansha as individual emphasis on financial independence of women and she is providing a platform to them for free of cost via her community. Most women put a full stop to their jobs and career after childbirth. This is majorly due to lack of knowledge and motivation. Women usually give up after certain years of gap, many do not know how to apply and what are the right sources to upskill themselves. The community Parenting Mom Style has created circle of sisterhood and have encouraged women to become financially independent. She has started an initiative called #PMSClassified and #PMSCommunitySupport wherein they post jobs of various fields by searching through various job portals. In this initiative, they post such jobs of various companies where moms can apply even after career gap. They take workshops on how to make CV, LinkedIn Profile, etc. for free of cost. Also, time to time much needed mental support is given.

Many have restarted their career gap after sabbatical post childbirth. PMS community support encourages ladies to pressure their career, build their resume, LinkedIn profiles, upskill themselves and restart their career even after gap.

If you are a woman and want to be financial independent and also be motivated then do join Parenting Mom Style community.

