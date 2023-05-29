GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], May 29: Innovation has always been a driving force behind economic growth, and India is no exception. The Indian economy has been undergoing significant changes in recent years, with a strong focus on innovation and technology. In fact, in 2022, India made it to the top 40 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) for the first time.

While patents represent only one of many quantifiable parameters of the GII, but the GII ranking and the patent metrics show a remarkable overlap. This clearly indicates that protection of innovation motivates more companies to find breakthrough solutions.

Resultantly, the Indian government is working towards creating an ecosystem that fosters more innovation, with policies that encourage entrepreneurship and investment in research and development.

This has resulted in a wave of new startups, increased investment in research and development, and the emergence of new industries in the country.

"Today, India is a leader in information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.", states Deepak Syal Director and Co-founder GreyB.

One of the key drivers of innovation in the Indian economy is the startup ecosystem. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, after the US and China.

"The startup ecosystem in India has been growing at a rapid pace, with new startups emerging every day. These startups are creating new products and services, disrupting traditional industries, and driving employment as well as economic growth. The patent applications from start-ups in the last year had touched 6,000, indicating a rise of 5 times in 5 years.", shares Deepak.

Bangalore has been ranked as one of the world's five fastest growing startup cities. The silicon valley of India houses more than 10000 startups in various industries.

Be it delivery services like Dunzo and BigBasket, ride sharing apps like Zoomcar and Rapido, edtech solutions like BYJU's and Vedantu, and fintech and payments app like Cred, Razorpay, India's startup ecosystem has been thriving, with the emergence of numerous innovative companies across various sectors.

The availability of venture capital funding, incubators, and accelerators has further fueled the growth of the startup ecosystem.

Another important contributor to innovation in the Indian economy is the growing investment in research and development. India has been investing heavily in research and development, with the government setting an initial target of spending 0.7% of GDP on R&D by 2023.

"India's R&D investments have tripled in the last decade. This investment in R&D has resulted in the emergence of new industries, such as biotechnology, renewable energy, and space technology.", comments Sahil Kapoor, who analyze global innovation data at GreyB.

The government's initiatives like "Startup India" and "Make in India" have played a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and supporting startups, with schemes such as tax benefits, funding, and incubation support. Several collaborations and competitions are also motivating entrepreneurship in India.

CBRE India recently collaborated with Nasscom for a proptech challenge with an aim to highlight emerging startups creating innovative tech solutions in the real estate industry. Mines Ministry is also collaborating with IIT Bombay to organize the first Mining Start-up Summit this year.

Not just that, the Indian government is also collaborating cross-country. A recent example is the Singapore India Hackathon to harness the creative potential of youth from both nations.

It's no news that rapid digitization is revolutionizing industries and transforming the way businesses operate and companies today are making the best out of it. AI and ML technologies are driving automation and data-driven insights.

Take Zomato for example, the online food delivery platform uses AI to personalize food recommendations.

Additionally, connected devices are enabling smart solutions for cities, homes, and industries. Syska Smart Bulbs, another India based company is innovating IoT-enabled lighting solutions for energy efficiency and convenience.

Innovations in clean energy are addressing sustainability and reducing carbon footprint. ReNew Power, a renewable energy company is focusing on solar and wind power generation.

These examples represent some of the top innovation trends in India, showcasing the impact and diversity of innovative solutions across various sectors.

Innovation has the potential to drive economic growth, create new industries, and improve the lives of people. The Indian economy has been undergoing a transformation in recent years, with a strong focus on innovation and technology.

The future of the Indian economy looks bright, with innovation set to drive growth and create new opportunities. As the Indian economy continues to grow and evolve, innovation will play a critical role in shaping its future.

