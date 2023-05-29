Mumbai, May 29: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the SSC or Class 10 final exam results soon. While the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 date has not been announced yet, the state board is likely to release the SSC or Class 10 exam results either this week or by the first week of June.

Once announced, students can visit the official websites at mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in to check the exam results. In order to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, students are advised to keep their seat number and mother's first name handy. It must be noted that the Maharashtra Board has already declared the HSC or Class 12 final exam results on May 25.

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 or HSC exam results saw an overall pass percentage of 91.25 percent.

Steps To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2023:

Visit the official websites of Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in

and Click on the "Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th exam results" link on the homepage

A new page will open

Enter using your seat number and other login ceredentials

Next, enter your mother's name

Click on submit

Your "Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th exam results" will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10th exams were held in March at 5,033 examination centers across the state. Candidates must note that, unlike other states who declared toppers list, Maharashtra does not announce names of SSC exam toppers.

Now that the HSC exam results have been declared, the SSC or Class 10th exam results could be announced anytime soon.

