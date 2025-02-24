VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Many foreign-born individuals in long-distance relationships take their relationship with a U.S. citizen or permanent resident by obtaining a B-1 or B-2 visa to temporarily live in the U.S. But what happens after temporary B-1 or B-2 status expires? This article examines the pathway from a B-1 or B-2 visa to a marriage-based U.S. Green Card. Learn how to obtain a B-1 or B-2 visa and then transition to U.S. lawful permanent residency.

What are B-1 and B-2 Visas?

Each of the B visa categories is valid for a maximum total of 10 years; but B visa holders are not allowed to stay in the United States for more than 6 months at a time. If a foreign-born individual wishes to change a B-1 or B-2 visa to a Green Card after marrying a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, they are generally not allowed to do so until after a certain amount of time has passed (more on this below).

To explain the pathway from B-1 and B-2 visas to marriage-based Green Card issuance, we must first understand what each visa is.

The B-1 visa is designed specifically for individuals who need to travel to the United States for temporary business matters. This could include:

* Instructors giving a lecture or keynote speakers invited to speak at a special event.

* International employees training with their company at a U.S. location.

* Business professionals negotiating the terms of a contract.

* Other individuals who need to frequently visit the U.S. for business matters that take less than 6 months to handle.

The B-2 visa caters to individuals who are traveling to the United States for tourism purposes. This status is commonly used by international romantic partners for short visits lasting a maximum of 6 months.

Steps to Change a B-1/B-2 Visa to Marriage Green Card

Use the following steps to transition from a B visa to a marriage Green Card:

1. Obtain a B-1 or B-2 visa and maintain status by adhering to all visa requirements, especially the 90-Day Rule.

2. Marry a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

3. Apply for a marriage-based Green Card.

4. Wait for processing and receive a Green Card.

You may find more detailed steps for changing B-1 or B-2 status to marriage Green Card in the comprehensive guides linked throughout this article

