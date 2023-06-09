New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited launched a pilot study on vehicles using E27 fuel and ethanol-blended diesel.

E27 fuel is a blend of 27 per cent ethanol and fossil-based fuel.

The oil marketing company became the first in India to initiate such a research program, in line with the "Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India by 2025", which aims to promote the adoption of ethanol blending in gasoline.

India has already rolled out 20 per cent blended fuel, though, in a phased manner, in April 2023 and widespread availability is expected in two years.

E20 blending in petrol was introduced in the country by the Centre with the aim of reducing the country's oil import cost, energy security, lower carbon emission, and better air quality, among others.

Notably, the government had advanced the target of E20 fuel from 2030 to 2025.

"Looking ahead, India's next milestone in the Ethanol blending program is achieving 27% Ethanol blending beyond E20 fuel. With the success of the ongoing trials and the achievement of E27 fuel, India will proudly stand alongside Brazil on the global platform in the Ethanol blending program," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a release.

The release it is projected that by 2025, the use of E20 fuel will contribute to the reduction of more than 200 lakh tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. (ANI)

