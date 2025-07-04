Fourth of July 2025 Dessert Recipes: From Star-Spangled Marshmallow Pops to American Flag Fruit Platters, Delicious Sweet Recipes To Prepare at Home on US Independence Day (Watch Videos) Fourth of July 2025 Dessert Recipes: From Star-Spangled Marshmallow Pops to American Flag Fruit Platters, Delicious Sweet Recipes To Prepare at Home on US Independence Day (Watch Videos)
    Business News | HROne Acquires Cosmocloud to Enhance Product Capabilities

    New Delhi [India], July 4: HROne, one of India's leading HR software companies, has acquired Cosmocloud, a no-code backend and automation platform. This acquisition strengthens HROne's product offering and further reinforces its commitment to delivering modern, scalable HR solutions.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 04, 2025 04:56 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    HROne Acquires Cosmocloud to Enhance Product Capabilities

    PNN

    New Delhi [India], July 4: HROne, one of India's leading HR software companies, has acquired Cosmocloud, a no-code backend and automation platform. This acquisition strengthens HROne's product offering and further reinforces its commitment to delivering modern, scalable HR solutions.

    "We're excited to welcome Cosmocloud to the HROne family. Their expertise and technology will help us continue building high-impact solutions for our customers" said Karan Jain, Founder & CEO of HROne.

    "We built Cosmocloud to make backend automation effortless. Joining HROne allows us to scale our vision and bring our technology to a wider audience." said Shrey Batra, Founder & CEO of Cosmocloud.

    With this addition, HROne continues its focus on simplifying HR for organizations of all sizes--helping them manage people, processes, and performance more effectively.

    About HROne

    HROne is the world's simplest, AI-powered HR software--built to automate HR from hire to retire. At its core is the One AI Suite--India's first voice-enabled, execution-first AI agent. HROne is powered by InboxForHR™, a powerful ROI dashboard, and an award-winning mobile app to cut through HR clutter and save time.

    Trusted by 2,000+ brands and 10 lakh+ users, HROne has been ranked #1 globally for Customer Satisfaction in the HCM software category at G2's Best Software Awards 2025.

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

