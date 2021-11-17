Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai unveils the D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) for aspiring legal professionals.

The law school is approved by the Bar Council of India and will offer five-year B.A. LL.B., five-year B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and three-year LL.B. courses to begin with.

DMHSL will conduct its own entrance test HLAT (HSNCU Law Aptitude Test) for candidates who wish to enroll for courses at the school. Besides, to ascertain merit of students who may not appear for HLAT, DMHSL will also consider the marks of other entrance examinations like CLAT, MHCET, SLAT, LSAT, AILET, NMIMS. For students who have appeared for other Law Entrance exams in 2021, DMHSL gives an exemption from appearing for HLAT.

Elated to share the developments and advancements at DMHSL, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost - HSNC University, said, "The new age law school will be a benchmark with regards to pedagogies that will hone the aspiring legal minds into world best attorneys. The clinical education in the law school will impart structured learning experience to the students that qualifies them to serve the society in better ways. The legal issues are far more complex today, making good law schools more important than ever. Law schools ensure that all students are taught foundation, substantive and procedural law."

Courses at DMHSL will make students research proficient for case laws and help them analyze matters in a short period.

Explaining the need of which, Dr. Hiranandani elaborated the moot practices, "It is important that law students learn how to effectively communicate. The students will get a benefit of practical experience at the moot court provided by the Law school. Their participation in moot court will also build confidence to present cases in front of the judge and make the students familiar with the proceedings in actual courtrooms. Besides debating skills will be an aid in real-life litigation. The pedagogies and learning experiences will polish individuals as legal experts and give them opportunities to excel in roles like International lawyers, corporate lawyers, diplomats, policy advisors, legal advisor, etc."

Further explaining the diversity and academic trails at DMHSL, Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Vice-Chancellor of HSNC University, stated, "At D. M. Harish School of Law, students will get an opportunity to convert experiments into 'benchmark' in legal world and endure economic, social, political and judicial scrutiny. Keeping in mind the same, we currently offer three major programs to aspirants which have been structured strategically to ensure students an access to a diverse range of fields and empower them to add their outlook to a greater legal community."

Being a platform to explore a gamut of career opportunities, the D. M. Harish School of Law will help professionals to trace almost every facade of life like health care, technology, environment, human rights, entertainment, international affairs as well as cyber-security. The courses go live from December 2021. The interested candidates can apply for their preferred course via: www.hsncu.com

