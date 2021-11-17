India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the first T20I game of the three-match series. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Swami Mansoor Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming to begin the series win a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand series but will IND vs NZ 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur.

The teams’ most recent meeting came in at the T20 World Cup 2021 earlier this month and it was the Black Caps, who came out on top in a fairly one-sided encounter. But with new stars looking tom impress on the international level, India will look to out that defeat behind them and register a win over the visitors. Rohit Sharma will lead the team for the first time as the new permanent skipper in this format and will be aiming to make a huge impression. IND vs NZ, 1st T20I 2021: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Rekindles His First Meeting With Young Rohit Sharma (Watch Video).

Is IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast Avail@able on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will live telecast the IND vs IND vs NZ 1st T20I on the channel for fans in India. The IND vs IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan & Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle.

