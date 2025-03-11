VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: ShootOrder's team of experts provides performance marketing, branding, content & social media marketing for B2C & B2B businesses in India and abroad. Explore the full range of offerings on their website.

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program. ShootOrder has been named a 2025 Premier Partner, which means:

They're among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth.

They're listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like ShootOrder on their own dedicated page.

They receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

A Statement from Rajat Jain, CEO, ShootOrder

Earning the 2025 Google Premier Partner status is a significant milestone in ShootOrder's journey. Over the years, our relentless focus on driving performance, innovation, and measurable results has helped our clients scale their businesses like never before.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and the trust our clients place in us.

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to every team member and client who has been a part of this journey.

As we move forward, this recognition will serve as a catalyst for new opportunities, stronger partnerships, and even greater business impact in the coming years.

About Google Partners

The Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About ShootOrder

ShootOrder, a leading digital marketing agency, has received global recognition as one of the top agencies in the industry. Their expertise in SEO, Paid Search, Social & Display, and Content Marketing has helped their clients achieve unprecedented growth and success.

Media Contact:

P. Evangel

Email: evangel@shootorder.in

