Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI/PNN): Fashion has played an integral role in the lives of people, especially in the 21st century. People represent themselves nowadays with the cheek and most classy fashion sense they have.

Thus the sole responsibility of making people look best and apt for the occasion lies in the hands of the designer. Aruna Goud is one such extremely talented lady who expertise in fashion and can make you look your best on any occasion. She belongs to Hyderabad and has her label ALMARA by Aruna Goud.

A fashion show is one of the events that highlight the dressing sense of the people and also brings out the originality of the designers. Aruna Goud is the founder of Indian Glam Fashion Week. Till now, 7 Editions of IGFW were held in different states and countries.

In this event, almost 150 designers from all over the world showcased their collections in these 7 Editions of IGFW. Aruna is the One and Only Indian Fashion Designer who made her collection showcase at the Cannes film festival 2021.

Her Brand Label ALMARA by Aruna Goud can be defined as a Classic Couture Store. It offers designs that are unique, fashionable, and functional. The Unique selling point of the clothing range of Aruna is that she makes very comfortable outfits and also keeps in my mind the fashion. Artistry and Creativity are kept as two major pillars in the Brand Label.

Bridal costumes hold a special significance for the people of India. It's the event where people invest lakhs of rupees in designing and making the perfect attire. ALMARA by Aruna Goud is known for its bridal couture. This points out the aesthetic value and caters to India's rich heritage. All intricate details are kept in mind and designed beautifully by her.

Her Label Store ALMARA by Aruna Goud located in Hyderabad, and Goa, where her designs functionally put the fun factor. The main aim is to design clothes that look great and focus on the details that are given by the client to bring out the best outfits. She was the only Indian Designer to present her clothes at The Cannes Festival.

The lavender color attire teamed up with black was a great attire to see and, it got a lot of appraisals. It was worn by Natacha who, is now 21 years old, continues her career as the master class director of actors with Olivier Carbone. Aruna says, "Don't wait for the 'right moment.' If you want to do it, put in the right kind of effort and positivity, and I'm sure you will be able to achieve whatever you want!"

Designers with such great conviction in the art of design are very difficult to find nowadays. One of the most important features of Aruna Goud is that she has to keep up with the current trends and design attires or costumes that the client likes. She has to keep in mind all the intricate details and work keeping them in mind so that she can design the best attire.

Maintaining the fresh factor and coming up with new designs is also very important when it comes to fashion. Thus she has to constantly keep up with the current trends and work in a way so that the outfits she designs come out to be great. So Aruna is one of the women in the fashion industries that newbies aspire to be and, she is someone who has brought out fashion in the freshest way possible.

