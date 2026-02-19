Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concern over the rapid erosion of land in the Sundarbans, especially the shrinking of Ghoramara Island in West Bengal, and has directed authorities to prepare a detailed and long-term protection plan.

The Tribunal made it clear that temporary and patchwork measures will not solve the problem.

The matter was taken up suo motu based on a news report highlighting that nearly 40% of Ghoramara Island could disappear by 2042.

A bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, observed that coastal erosion in the region is a serious environmental issue that requires coordinated and scientific action.

During the hearing, the West Bengal government informed the Tribunal that the Gangetic delta is facing severe erosion due to several reasons.

These include natural geological changes, rising sea levels, frequent cyclones, and reduced supply of sediment because of upstream dams. Studies placed before the Tribunal showed that many islands in the Sundarbans are highly vulnerable, and some have already completely disappeared over time.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) submitted data showing that the Indian Sundarbans have lost more than 250 square kilometres of land between 1969 and 2019. In the case of Ghoramara Island, the land area has reduced from 8.59 sq. km in 1969 to 3.83 sq. km in 2019. This significant loss, the GSI said, is due to a combination of sea-level rise, regional subsidence, strong tidal currents and repeated cyclonic storms.

Although the West Bengal Coastal Zone Management Authority informed the Tribunal about embankment repairs, anti-erosion works and strengthening measures undertaken in recent years, the NGT found that no comprehensive plan has been placed on record for long-term protection of mangroves and prevention of coastal erosion. The Tribunal observed that such ad-hoc steps would not bring lasting results.

In view of this, the NGT constituted a Joint Committee comprising the Director General of Forests from the Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Bhubaneswar and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, West Bengal.

The Committee has been asked to prepare a detailed plan for protecting mangrove forests, controlling coastal erosion, enhancing mangrove cover, and identifying the estimated cost, funding sources, responsible agencies and timelines. The Committee has been given three months to submit its report. The matter will now be heard again on May 28, 2026. (ANI)

