New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency will be held in Hyderabad this week.

The three-day event, starting Thursday, will be attended by more than 200 delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

Also Read | Indian Women Cricket Team for Blind to Participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham.

The event will be attended by agriculture ministers from various countries and the director generals from international organizations.

Day one will commence with the inauguration of a grand exhibition by Union MoS agriculture Kailash Choudhary. The exhibition will showcase the achievements of India in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The inauguration will be followed by Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM).

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Cab Driver Extorts 24 Women by Threatening To Post Morphed Pics on Porn Websites, Arrested.

In the second half there will be two side events titled, "Managing Agribusiness for Profit, People and Planet" and "Connecting the Digitally Disconnected: Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies in Agriculture" with participation from top Indian agriculture-based companies and start-ups and central and state government agencies involved in the promotion of agri-business companies.

The second day includes ministerial engagements with discussions on "Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition" and High-level Ministerial Discussion on women-led agriculture, sustainable biodiversity, and climate solutions. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take part in the meeting on the second day.

On the last day, the meeting will conclude with adopting the outcomes of the Agriculture Working Group, G20, Indian Presidency. The delegation will then conduct a technical excursion to ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)