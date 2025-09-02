PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2: With Hyderabad shining on every front, here's yet another reason to fall in love with the city's residential landscape. If you're looking for a residential community in Hyderabad, you might as well 'Be Seen' at Moonglade that comes to you from E-Infra and IRA Realty. The city's hottest residential destination of Narsingi / Kokapet will now shine with Moonglade, a luxury 3 BHK and 4 BHK residential community. At Moonglade you will 'Be Seen', thanks to the fascinating architecture with a curved-architecture, yet made to be vaastu-compliant. This for sure is bound to elevate the social status of the resident. So anyone who lives here will 'Be Seen'.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date: What Is the Deadline To File Income Tax Returns and How To File ITR Online Without a CA? Step-by-Step Guide Here.

Moonglade is located in the most sought-after region of Financial District, Narsingi at Exit 18A and is spread across 14 acres. It's a commune of 2,489 premium 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats spanning from 1,400 sft to 3,950 sft, has 2 basements, stilt, 4 podium levels, and 40 floors -

making it a modern high-rise. It comprises 7 towers, each designed to provide privacy and panoramic views. The commune also features a well-planned 7-level parking facility, including two basement levels, one stilt, and four podium levels, ensuring ample and convenient parking for residents.

Also Read | Renowned Odia Music Composer Abhijit Majumdar Hospitalised in Critical Condition in Cuttack; Sodium Level Drop Raises Concern.

In the lifestyle department, Moonglade is home to Starlight, a 1,35,000 sft super-luxury clubhouse rising to 7 floors, with something on each floor. Like, the rooftop features separate pools for men, women, kids. The 6th and 7th floors have Squash and Badminton Courts, Coffee Shop, and Library. The 5th floor has Indoor Games, Gym, Yoga, Meditation, and even Refuge Areas. The 4th floor has Spa/Salon, Mini Theatres, and Refuge Space. The 3rd floor has a Kids' Play Zone, Daycare, and Refuge Area. The 2nd floor houses Restaurant, Kitchen, Supermarket, Medical Center, Business and Conference Facilities, plus Guest Rooms. The 1st floor has a Banquet Hall, Dining Area, and Admin Room.

Mooglade comes to you from the duo of E-Infra and IRA Realty, two of Hyderabad's most progressive Real Estate enterprises, steadily transforming the city's skyline with their respective iconic projects with luxury living spaces, pioneering architecture, and amenities.

E-Infra, founded in 2021, specializes in a variety of residential and commercial projects, including luxury apartments, villas, and office spaces. IRA Realty was founded in 2019 by Narsi Reddy, and focuses on developing residential and commercial properties, and are driven by their philosophy, "Every buyer is a shareholder,", believing in their unique approach to real estate ownership.

If you wish to know more about Moonglade, visit https://moonglade.life/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)