Mumbai, September 2: The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) is fast approaching, and taxpayers are urged to complete their filings for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) by September 15, 2025. The deadline was extended from July 31 due to structural changes in ITR forms and technical updates on the Income Tax Portal. Missing the deadline may result in penalties and interest, making timely filing crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Taxpayers should prepare all necessary documents in advance to ensure a smooth submission.

With just days left, many are looking for ways to file ITR online without the help of a Chartered Accountant. The digital process can be completed through the Income Tax Department’s portal by selecting the correct ITR form, entering income details, claiming deductions, and e-verifying the return. So, let’s know the deadline to file ITR and the steps to file it online without a CA. Income Tax Filing 2025: ITR-U Facility Now Open for AY 2021-22 and 2022-23 for ITR-3 and ITR-4 Filers to Correct Mistakes or Missed Returns.

What Is the Deadline To File Income Tax Returns?

The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) is September 15, 2025, for non-audit taxpayers, following an extension granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) due to structural changes in ITR forms and system readiness requirements. Taxpayers who miss this date can still file a belated return by December 31, 2025. Still, such filings will attract penalties ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000 depending on income, along with applicable interest under Section 234A. They may result in reduced deductions and higher scrutiny from the Income Tax Department. ITR Filing Rules 2025: Deadline Extended to September 15, Taxpayers Will Now Get More Time To Choose Between Old and New Tax Regimes; Check Key Rules.

Steps To File ITR Online:

Login to Income Tax Portal: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal and log in using your PAN, password, and captcha code. Ensure your PAN is linked with Aadhaar and your mobile number is updated for OTP verification.

Select Assessment Year and Filing Mode: Choose "Assessment Year 2025-26" for FY 2024-25. Select the mode of filing as "Online" and click "Continue" to proceed to the ITR selection screen.

Choose Filing Status: Based on your category, select your applicable status: Individual, HUF, or Others.

Select the Correct ITR Form: Based on your income sources, select the appropriate ITR form. For example, ITR-1 (Sahaj) is for salaried individuals with income from salary, pension, and one-house property; ITR-2 is for individuals with capital gains or income from multiple sources; and ITR-3 or ITR-4 applies to business or professional income.

Specify Reason for Filing: Indicate the reason for filing the ITR, such as taxable income above the basic exemption limit, meeting specific mandatory criteria, or other applicable reasons.

Enter and Validate Details: Review pre-filled personal details like PAN, Aadhaar, bank accounts, and contact information. Enter income from all sources, claim eligible deductions (Section 80C, 80D, etc.), and cross-check TDS details from Form 26AS.

Compute Tax and Pay Dues (if any): Verify the tax liability computed by the portal, pay any remaining tax through net banking or challan, and ensure all details are accurate before submission.

Submit ITR: Once all details are filled and verified, submit the ITR online. You will receive an acknowledgement reference number (ARN) confirming successful submission.

E-Verify Your Return: Complete the final step by e-verifying the ITR using methods like Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC), net banking, or by sending a signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru. Filing without verification is considered incomplete.

Keep Acknowledgment and Records: Download the acknowledgment receipt and keep it safely for future reference. Maintain copies of Form 16, Form 26AS, investment proofs, and other supporting documents in case of future scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.

Filing your ITR on time not only ensures compliance with the Income Tax Act but also serves as proof of income, which is essential for applying for loans, credit cards, visas, and insurance. Even taxpayers below the exemption limit are encouraged to file for these benefits.

