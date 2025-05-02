Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced that Hyundai CRETA recorded 17,016 unit sales in April 2025, with a year-on-year growth of 10.2 per cent (compared to April 2024).

According to Hyundai, setting new benchmarks for the SUV segment in the country, CRETA also maintained its leadership as India's best-selling SUV from January - April 2025, with a cumulative sale of 69,914 units.

CRETA has again emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian Automobile industry for the second consecutive month.

The milestones underscore the unwavering trust and confidence the customers have bestowed on the brand CRETA.

This superlative performance of CRETA has helped the SUV contribute to HMIL's domestic sales, reaching an all-time high of 70.9 per cent in April 2025.

This underscores the growing consumer preference for Hyundai's SUV lineup, led by CRETA and well supported by other models like Venue, Exter, Alcazar, etc.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Hyundai CRETA's continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand."

He added, "Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL"

Since its launch, CRETA has redefined the SUV landscape with its bold design, advanced technology and superior driving dynamics.

Moreover, with a strong focus on safety, comfort, and connectivity, CRETA remains the preferred choice for new-age aspirational customers who seek performance without compromise.

With over a decade of presence and over 1.2 million customers, the Hyundai CRETA has established itself as a desired SUV in India. (ANI)

