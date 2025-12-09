Seoul [South Korea], December 9 (ANI): Hyundai Mobis launched a new software research and development hub in Bengaluru, marking a major step in its plan to grow its software-defined vehicle (SDV) work and reduce its dependence on China. The move places the South Korean auto parts maker deeper inside India's technology ecosystem, which continues to draw global companies for advanced software work, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The report said that the Bengaluru center opened months after the company set up an integrated R&D facility in Hyderabad. While the Hyderabad site manages broader research work, the new Bengaluru hub will focus only on infotainment and vehicle software. Hyundai Mobis said this division of work is meant to make development faster and more efficient.

The firm explained that Bengaluru is known for strong software skills and a large talent pool, making it suitable for high-end research. "The company noted that each Indian region has unique linguistic and cultural characteristics, producing distinct industry-specific talent. Establishing multiple R&D sites allows global automakers to attract skilled developers and respond more quickly to client demands," the report said.

The company shared that the new hub will act as its infotainment software center. It said the Bengaluru site will work on software strategy, link with global research teams, and handle application development. Together, the Bengaluru and Hyderabad centers are expected to widen their software development work and support their global customer platform.

Hyundai Mobis already has several production and R&D bases in India. Its Chennai and Anantapur plants make modules and key components, while the Gurugram center supplies aftermarket parts. The company also runs quality and procurement units in Delhi and Chennai. These facilities help Hyundai Mobis build a stronger global supply chain. (ANI)

