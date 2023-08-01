New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered cumulative sales of 66,701 units in July, an increase of 4.46 per cent on a yearly basis. Of the total sales in July, 50,701 units were sold domestically and the rest 16,000 units in exports, the automaker said in a release on Tuesday. “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio,” said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India. “This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai EXTER to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like CRETA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, TUCSON, ALCAZAR, KONA Electric and All Electric SUV IONIQ5. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala,” Garg added. Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

Hyundai Motor India presently operates with a network of 1,340 sales points and 1,502 service points across India.

The strong model line-up consists of 13 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5.

The all-new Hyundai Exter was launched in Indian markets on July 10. The model comes with five variants -- EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

It is available in 6 Monotone and 3 Dual tone exterior colour options including 2 New and Exclusive colours - Cosmic Blue, and Ranger Khaki which are also available with Dual tone colour options. (ANI)

