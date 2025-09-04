PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: i.AI, India's homegrown social media platform, is setting new benchmarks in the digital economy by aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance. Designed as more than just another social platform, i.AI is creating a comprehensive ecosystem where creators, businesses, and users can engage with the power of artificial intelligence while ensuring Indian data remains secure, governed, and monetised within the country.

- i.AI is India's answer to the PM's call for homegrown digital platforms

- i.AI targets Rs.500+ crore annual revenue in the next 24-30 months

- i.AI aims to become India's first global social media export within five years

Since its launch, i.AI has achieved steady growth with over 2 lakh users on boarded through organic adoption and community-driven engagement. The platform's month-on-month growth validates both the product's innovation and the rising demand for a homegrown alternative to global players.

Kapil Agarwal, Founder & CEO of i.AI, said that "i.AI is India's answer to the Prime Minister's call for building homegrown digital platforms. We are not just creating a social media app; we are shaping a self-reliant ecosystem where technology, culture, and commerce thrive together. Our financial vision is ambitious yet achievable: within the next 24-30 months, we aim to cross Rs.500+ crore in annual revenue and reach operational breakeven by Year 3. With deep cultural relevance, AI-driven experiences, and a vernacular-first approach, i.AI is uniquely positioned to empower Indian users, support creators, and emerge as India's first global social media export."

So far, i.AI has been built through significant internal resources and strategic backers. The company confirmed that discussions with leading venture capitalists and family offices are currently underway to accelerate growth and strengthen India's social media independence.

In competing with global giants like Instagram, Facebook, and X, i.AI believes its deep cultural relevance, AI-driven user experiences, and vernacular-first approach will be its key differentiators. "We are not here to copy; we are building for India, in India. By focusing on regional content, creator empowerment, and community trust, i.AI will emerge as the natural choice for Indian users while scaling internationally." Kapil added.

Looking to the future, the company envisions i.AI as India's first global social media export within the next five years. With expansion plans across Asia, the Middle East, and Western markets, i.AI seeks to redefine social media through an Indian lens where technology, culture, and commerce converge, positioning India as a leader in the global digital economy.

