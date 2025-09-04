The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being observed with great enthusiasm and devotion across the country, especially in Mumbai. Besides the poojas and home celebrations, it is customary for Mumbaikars to visit the revered pandals in the city, including the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Among the sea of worshippers at Lalbaug, stand-up comedian Samay Raina and the owner of The Habitat Mumbai, Balraj Singh Ghai, also visited the pandal for Ganpati darshan. However, what shocked the internet was that they were accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). ‘God Has Been Kind’: Samay Raina Expresses Gratitude As He Performs for 25,000 People in Mumbai Months After ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy (View Post).

Samay Raina, Balraj Singh Ghai Visit Lalbaugcha Raja With Rahool Kanal

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram on Wednesday (September 3), Samay Raina was seen arriving at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with The Habitat Mumbai owner Balraj Singh Ghai and politician Rahool Kanal to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of his Still Alive and Unfiltered Indian tour. In the video, the trio could be seen smiling and posing for pictures together. The trio’s appearance together left netizens shocked and confused.

Watch Samay Raina, Balraj Singh Ghai and Rahool Kanal’s Viral Video

Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai and Rahool Kanal Together at Lalbaugcha Raja Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens

Samay Raina, Balraj Singh and Rahool Kanal's video from Lalbaugcha Raja has gone viral online. Netizens were shocked to see them together because earlier this year, The Habitat was attacked by goons due to a controversial joke, and Rahool Kanal was also involved in it. A user commented under the video, "What in the multiverse of madness is @balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke habitat?" Another commented, "Bhai jisne habitat toda, uske saath his Ganpati darshan, waah @balrajghai sir."

Netizens React to Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai and Rahool Kanal’s Viral Video

The Kunal Kamra Controversy

In March 2025, a video of Kunal Kamra's stand-up gig angered Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supporters. Kamra took a swipe at Maharashtra politics and the elections, referring to the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP). He used the term "gaddar" (traitor) to describe Shinde, which didn't go down well with his supporters. They vandalised The Habitat in Khar, where Kamra had performed the show. The Habitat Closed: Mumbai Comedy Club Shuts Down After Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Venue Over Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Remark on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Rahool Kanal, who is the head of the youth wing of Shiv Sena, had a major involvement in the vandalising of Balraj Singh's The Habitat. They had requested Kamra to issue an apology, but the comedian refused to do so. On the other hand, Samay Raina had a tough 2025 due to India's Got Latent controversy.

