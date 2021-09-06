New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/iAir): iAir, a leading company, that provides a quality experience with the latest technology in various electronic products such as LED TV, mobile, and mobile accessories, has roped in famous Bollywood actress and celebrity, Raveena Tandon as their Brand Ambassador.

Raveena Tandon shares her excitement at being designated a brand ambassador for iAir, "I am extremely happy to announce my collaboration with iAir, the smart Indian company. I associated myself with iAir after seeing their goods, which were both innovative and smart, as well as being reasonably priced. I have complete faith in iAir and its goods because it is a true Indian brand that is rapidly expanding across the country with an emphasis on high quality and after-sales support. I'm really looking forward to being a part of iAir's journey."

The brand's objective with the partnershipis to strengthen and expand current consumer connections across the country. The brand offers high-quality, feature-rich products, distribution expertise, ethical practises, and excellent after-sales support at a reasonable price. The fact that iAir products are created in India and have 100 per cent quality assurance sets them apart from the competition.

Ravinder Singh Johar, Managing Director of iAir, expressed his pleasure at Raveena Tandon's appointment, saying, "This is a great pleasure for us as Raveena Tandon is associated with us. Our company's key values are to provide the best technology advancements at reasonable rates in our ecosystem, and this association will solidify the foundation of our core principles. It will help us gain national recognition for our brand. We are confident that it will assist us in increasing our sales."

Ravinder SinghJohar, when asked why iAir chose Raveena as a brand ambassador, said, "iAir as a company is aimed at giving smart, reliable products and it is a truly Indian brand. Raveenaji's personality embodies the qualities of intelligence, dependability, and being a true Indian."

Lokmat Media Private Limited, Maharashtra's leading newspaper media house, has already invested iniAir. The company has a big marketing plan with Lokmat for the next five years, thus this collaboration with Raveena Tandon will further help the company spread awareness about the product and brand all over India.

The company aspires to be one of India's leading brands, focusing on high-quality products and outstanding customer service by associating with Raveena Tandon and Lokmat Media Private Limited.

