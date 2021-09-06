Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a great start to life in his second spell at Chelsea, scoring on his debut against Arsenal and playing a crucial part in the draw against Liverpool. However, the centre-forward has handed the defending European Champions an untimely injury scare during the ongoing international break following Belgium’s win against the Czech Republic in the European Qualifier clash. Romelu Lukaku Scores in 100th International, Belgium Beats Czech Republic 3-0.

The former Inter Milan striker will be undergoing some medical tests before returning to London from international duty. Romelu Lukaku made his 100th appearance for the Belgium national team against the Czech Republic but was cautioned in the game, meaning he will be suspended for the midweek clash against Belarus. Romelu Lukaku Opens Up About Comparisons With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says 'Its Useless'.

It is understood that Romelu Lukaku will leave the Belgium camp early but will only return to England after further medal tests. The 28-year-old stated that he will be undergoing scans on his thigh as he has been struggling with a minor issue.

‘I’ll have a scan of my thigh first. I have been struggling with a minor issue for a while. Then I will return to Chelsea’ the new Chelsea forward told HLN after scoring his 67th goal for Belgium in a 3-0 win against the Czech Republic.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in their next game in the Premier League on Saturday and judging by Romelu Lukaku’s statement, the forward will be available for the clash. The Blues have made an unbeaten start to their league campaign securing seven points out of a possible nine and are at fourth spot in the points table.

