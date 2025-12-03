PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced that applications for IBSAT 2025 -- its national MBA entrance exam -- are fast approaching their closing date. The test offers aspirants a route to secure admission into any of the nine ICFAI Business School campuses. With December 19, 2025 set as the last date to apply, the window is tightening for students keen to pursue management education in a reputed institution.

Also Read | 'Weak Sauce': Quentin Tarantino Disses Paul Dano's Performance in 'There Will Be Blood' in His List of Best Films of 21st Century; Internet Reacts!.

Prospective applicants can register before the deadline by visiting https://ibsindia.org/ and completing their application to secure their chance to study at ICFAI Business School.

About the Test

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Report and Playing XI: Temba Bavuma Opts To Bowl, South Africa Announces Three Changes As India Remain Unchanged.

IBSAT 2025 will be held on December 27 and 28 in a remote-proctored format. It is a two-hour computer-based exam designed to assess abilities in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension. The test consists of 140 multiple-choice questions split into:

About the Test

IBSAT 2025 will be held on December 27 and 28 in a remote-proctored format. It is a two-hour computer-based exam designed to assess abilities in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension. The test consists of 140 multiple-choice questions split into:

* Verbal Ability (50 questions)* Reading Comprehension (30 questions)* Quantitative Aptitude (30 questions)* Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation (30 questions)

IBSAT continues to serve as a dependable route for students who are exploring parallel options. It offers entry into the AACSB-accredited IBS Hyderabad campus and eight other campuses while keeping scholarship possibilities within reach.

Scholarship Opportunities

Candidates appearing for IBSAT 2025 will be eligible for 500 merit-based scholarships worth Rs. 2 Lakh each, based on the criteria defined by the management. These criteria include scholarships for IBSAT 2025 Toppers, Wards of IBS Alumni, Physically Handicapped candidates, and Wards of Defence Personnel (in-service/retired) from Army, Air Force, Navy and Paramilitary Forces.

Multiple Campuses

Successful applicants gain admission opportunities across the nine IBS campuses, allowing them to choose a campus that aligns with their geographical preferences and aspirations.

A Learning Model Built on Real Business Challenges

ICFAI Business School is known for its Case-Based Learning approach, where students examine decision-making challenges faced by organizations. Each case reflects real corporate scenarios -- from strategic dilemmas and marketing challenges to financial questions, HR issues, and operational complexities.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) prepares students to interpret real business data, develop strategic insight, evaluate diverse viewpoints, justify decisions and present solutions confidently.

Placement Highlights

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a consistent placement record of 95% and above, attracting recruiters from sectors such as Banking & Financial Services, IT & Services, GCC, Consulting, Retail, Manufacturing and others.

For 2025, the Highest International MBA Placement is Rs. 41.40 LPA, and the Highest National Placement is Rs. 22.0 LPA. The average package for the Top 10% of the batch at IBS Hyderabad is Rs. 13.70 LPA.

Students secure roles including Business Analyst, Finance Associate, Management Trainee, Marketing Manager, Consultant, and HR Specialist, among others.

With the deadline nearing, IBSAT 2025 remains a timely opportunity for students determined to pursue management education.

To apply or learn more, visit www.ibsindia.org before applications close.

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, TelanganaPhone: 040-23440963 (5 lines)Toll Free: 1800 425 55 66 77E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837395/ICFAI_Business_School_IBSAT_25.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/5653464/IBS_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)