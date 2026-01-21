Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting of the Health Department here on Wednesday, stated that the state government would formulate the first-ever Nutrition Policy for the State to ensure holistic benefits to the people, highlighting that Rs. 25 crore are to be released for setting up Food Testing Lab in Kangra.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was implementing several nutrition and food security programmes, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Also Read | JEE Mains 2026 Paper: 1st Shift of Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Ends, Know How To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in Once Answer Key Is Released.

In view of these initiatives, nutritional profiling was of paramount importance, which would help in creating awareness among people about nutrients, caloric value and food fortification parameters.

The Chief Minister said that, prior to finalising the policy, basic infrastructure for nutrition and food testing was being strengthened across the State. As part of this initiative, the Composite Testing Laboratory (CTL) in Kandaghat would be upgraded, and new laboratories would be established. In the first phase, a new laboratory would be constructed in the Kangra district. In the coming years, regional testing laboratories will also be set up in other parts of the State. He said that the State Cabinet has recently cleared the proposal to establish new laboratories in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Baddi in Solan district.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Bites Off Husband's Tongue After Dispute Over Egg Curry, Doctors Say Severed Portion Cannot Be Reattached Even After Surgery; Case Registered.

"The state government would provide Rs. 8.50 crore for strengthening the Kandaghat laboratory, while Rs. 25 crore would be released for setting up the food testing laboratory in Kangra district," he said. The Chief Minister also directed that adequate manpower be provided to ensure the efficient functioning of these laboratories.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Special Secretary Health Jitender Sanjta and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

The Chief Minister, on January 14, also stated that the government would formulate a State Nutrition Policy to ensure the availability of balanced, nutritious food for all vulnerable groups, including children, adolescent girls, and expectant and lactating mothers, during a review meeting of the Department of Health, Safety and Regulation.

He expressed concern that deficiencies in nutritional content and the presence of pesticides in food were contributing to an increase in diseases. He said that the state government was seriously addressing both issues and was working on effective solutions.

He said that the state government was continuously strengthening the health sector. World-class standards were being adopted in medical education, ICUs were being established in every medical college, and hospitals were ensuring a global-standard doctor-patient ratio. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)