Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has conferred the CA Women Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 on Neeraj Ghei at the World Forum of Accountants 2026 held at Greater Noida. The award was presented by Minister of Law, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

This accolade recognizes Ghei's contributions as a business leader, industry pioneer, and philanthropist.

Also Read | Target Layoffs 2026: US Retail Giant To Cut 500 Jobs in Supply Chain and Management Under New CEO Michael Fiddelke To Streamline Operations.

The CA Women Excellence Awards were instituted in 2023 to applaud women leaders who have created a lasting impact within their organizations, the accounting profession, and society at large.

Receiving the award, Neeraj Ghei said, "I receive this recognition with humility and gratitude. Being a CA has been more than a profession to me--it has been a lifelong journey of learning, responsibility, discipline, attention to detail, and purpose. To be acknowledged by my peers and the profession I hold in the highest regard is truly meaningful. Over the years, the profession has evolved dramatically--laws keep changing, technology is transforming our work, and expectations have grown. Yet the core values of our profession remain constant: integrity, independence, and service to society. To the younger members of our profession, I would say: Skills can be acquired, knowledge can be updated, but integrity, if compromised, is difficult to reclaim. Our profession commands respect because society trusts us; please guard that trust fiercely."

Also Read | The Latest Bingo Games That People Can Play.

Neeraj Ghei's professional journey began after qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1985. She has worked with SITA World Travel and continues to be a Director at TRAC Representations (India) Private Limited.

She has also played a pivotal role as a Promoter Director in conceptualizing and launching Select CITYWALK, a shopping and leisure destination in Delhi.

According to a statement from Trac Representations, Ghei's initiatives range from providing state-of-the-art medical equipment to hospitals to sponsoring education and the Golfing Girl Child Programme, which empowers underprivileged young women through sports, skill development, education, and environmental sustainability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)