Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): With political exchanges intensifying in Himachal Pradesh over the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and the state's financial condition, BJP's co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon on Wednesday accused the Congress government of attempting to shift blame to the Centre to cover up its fiscal failures.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Tandon said the Congress-led state government was holding the Centre responsible for its own "financial inefficiency and mounting debt."

"The Congress government in Himachal is blaming the Central government in an attempt to hide its financial failures and rising debt. The phased withdrawal of RDG was a pre-decided process. Despite this, the state government neither focused on increasing alternative sources of revenue nor on controlling expenditure," Tandon said.

Comparing Himachal Pradesh with Uttarakhand, he said that despite facing similar geographical and financial constraints, Uttarakhand had managed its finances more effectively.

"Even under similar circumstances, Uttarakhand has demonstrated better financial management, whereas in Himachal, debt and deficit have increased rapidly because a corrupt government is running the state," he alleged.

Tandon further accused the state government of increasing revenue expenditure through appointments of Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and advisers. "Instead of practising fiscal prudence, the government has burdened the exchequer by appointing OSDs and advisers," he said.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2026, Tandon described it as "revolutionary and visionary," asserting that it lays down a clear roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

"The Union Budget 2026 is revolutionary and forward-looking. It places strong emphasis on infrastructure and capital expenditure. While the Central government is working on a development-oriented model, the Himachal government is indulging in mismanagement and politics of blame," he said.

Tandon reiterated that the Centre remains committed to long-term development, whereas the state government must take responsibility for its fiscal condition instead of engaging in political rhetoric. (ANI)

