New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, which is one of the divisions of the National Automotive Board (NAB) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries has awarded its first PLI - Automotive Certificate to Ola Electric Technologies under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of for automobiles and auto components, according to a press release.

The government introduced the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 to realize the goal of Green Mobility. This plan sets out the goals and time frame for the nation to manufacture and adopt Electric Vehicles.

With the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and to make India a self-reliant nation, the Ministry for Heavy Industries launched the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry in 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore.

This revolutionary scheme aims to boost local production of advanced automotive technology (AAT) products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

The PLI certificate was handed over by Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary - MHI to SJ Dhinagar, Head of Engineering and Sr. VP- Ola Electric, in the presence of Saurabh Dalela, Director-ICAT and senior officials from MHI, ICAT and M/s. Ola Electric.

Ola Electric's Battery Electric Vehicle - 2W [Ola S1 Pro (Gen2)] met the criteria of DVA of 50 per cent (min.) for the Automotive PLI certificate, demonstrating their commitment to the indigenization of advanced automotive technology products.

It received this certificate from ICAT showcasing its dedication to the 'Make in Bharat' Abhiyan and strengthening the domestic production ecosystem.

ICAT is in the process of evaluation & assessment of PLI-Auto applications of other applicants. Very soon these companies will also receive PLI-Auto Certificates from ICAT, Manesar.

As part of its Atmanirbhar and Make in India plan, the government launched production incentive (PLI) schemes in varied sectors, including automobiles, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. (ANI)

