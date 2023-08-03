PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: Mock tests play a crucial role in preparing students aiming to pursue an MBA or Master in Business Management. By taking mocks early in the year, students have the opportunity to identify areas that require improvement before the actual exam. Once these areas are identified, students can dedicate their time and efforts to enhance their performance. It's not enough to simply identify areas for improvement; taking action and putting in the necessary effort is what truly makes a difference.

Also Read | Netherlands Tows Burnt-out Car Freighter to Port.

Mock tests also provide an excellent opportunity to figure out effective strategies and practice them. For instance, techniques to manage exam nerves, such as actively slowing down, channeling nerves into helpful behavior, or listening to relaxing music beforehand, can be tested and refined during mock tests.

IBSAT NATIONAL MOCK TEST WINDOW

Also Read | HackerOne Layoff: US-Based Bug Bounty and Penetration Testing Platform to Lay Off 12% of Workforce Owing to Global Economic Slowdown.

1st July 2023 - 31st August 2023

- Duration: 2 Hours

- Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT) (Not proctored)

Exam Section

- Registration: Online registration

- Fee: Free for all Management aspirants (Indian Nationals)

- Registration Link: https://ibsat-mocktest.ibsindia.org/

Official Rules: Participating in the National Mock Test does not require the purchase of an application. To be eligible for this promotion, you must:

- Be a legal resident of India

- Have a valid email address and Internet access prior to and during the promotion

- Have graduated between 2021 and 2023, or be a final-year student graduating in 2024.

- Current employees, directors, agents, and officers of ICFAI Business School and its affiliates, as well as their immediate families and people living in their household, are not eligible to enter the promotion. The promotion is void outside of India and where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.

Registration: Register for the National IBSAT mock exam and successfully complete the exam between 1st July - 31st August 2023. The ICFAI Business School server will serve as the official timekeeper for the promotion. Each individual may only initiate the exam once.

The email address you provide will be the primary means of communication. All entries must be submitted in English. Once you submit your entry, no further changes can be made, even if there is time remaining in the Promotion Term.

Judging

Entrants in the top 100 ranks will receive prizes. The names of the winners will be announced no later than 7 days after the last day of the National Mock Exam. There will be no random selection of entries.

Prizes will be awarded after verifying the Class 10 certificate and graduation marks sheets, including age, year of passing, and percentage of graduation. A minimum of 50% marks in graduation (if passed) and in the second year (if graduating in 2024) is compulsory.

Prizes

- First Prize: Rs 10,000/- Gift card for the first rank

- Other Prizes: Rs 2,000/- Gift cards for Ranks 2 to 100

Winner Notification

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) will notify the prize winners via email. The winners' list will also be posted on the website at ibsindia.org at the end of the promotion. Each winner will have five (5) business days from the email notification to claim their prize.

If a notification email is returned as undeliverable, the ICFAI Business School (IBS) is unable to contact a potential winner within five (5) business days, or the potential winner fails to respond within the given time period, disqualification may occur, and an alternate winner will be selected from all remaining eligible entries. The ICFAI Business School (IBS) reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to decide whether an alternate winner should be selected and is not obliged to select such an alternate winner.

Prize delivery

The time taken to check and approve claims may vary. Entrants should expect to receive their prizes within approximately thirty (30) days of successfully claiming their prize.

Right to Disqualify, Modify, Cancel, Suspend, or Amend: The ICFAI Business School (IBS) reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual(s) who tamper with the entry process and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the promotion for any reason

For more information visit https://ibsindia.org/

Contact Us:

ICFAI Business School Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/2013045/IBS_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)