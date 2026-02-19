NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, has partnered with OpenAI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools across teaching, research, and academic administration. This collaboration aims to enhance learning outcomes, accelerate research productivity, and equip students and faculty with critical AI skills for a rapidly evolving global workforce. MAHE will implement AI-powered tools and resources across its academic programs to support personalised learning, boost critical thinking, and encourage ethical AI use. Faculty will also gain access to advanced AI tools for curriculum planning, research, and innovation.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, VSM (Retd.), MAHE, said, "MAHE has always been guided by academic excellence and innovation. Our partnership with OpenAI represents a strategic step toward embedding AI as a transformative enabler across teaching, research, and administration. By integrating advanced AI tools responsibly, we aim to enhance learning outcomes, accelerate research impact, and prepare our students for leadership in an AI-driven world."

The collaboration will focus on building AI literacy across disciplines, ensuring that students from Health Sciences, Technology & Science, Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, and allied fields gain practical exposure to AI applications relevant to their domains. MAHE will also promote interdisciplinary research and innovation using AI to address complex real-world challenges. MAHE will also establish structured AI governance guidelines to ensure responsible, ethical, and transparent governance use of artificial intelligence across academic functions.

The partnership aligns with MAHE's long-term digital transformation roadmap and reinforces its commitment to innovation, industry relevance, and societal impact. With this collaboration, MAHE reinforces its vision of becoming a globally benchmarked, AI-enabled university committed to shaping responsible innovation and future-ready leaders.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, offering over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Technology & Science. MAHE operates through its constituent institutions across campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai.

Renowned for its academic excellence, world-class infrastructure, and impactful research contributions, MAHE has earned strong national and international recognition. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, conferred MAHE with the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE continues to be a preferred destination for students seeking a transformative learning experience and vibrant campus life, as well as for national and multinational organisations seeking top talent.

