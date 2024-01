PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10: Embark on an enriching journey to management excellence with ICFAI Business School (IBS), where education transcends textbooks, and opportunities are limitless. For those aspiring to enroll in one of the nine IBS campuses, understanding the admission process, exemption criteria, and unique features can be a transformative experience.

Unique Features of IBS Hyderabad

1. 25 Years of Expertise and PRME Membership:

* With over 25 years of expertise in management education, IBS, Hyderabad stands as a beacon of excellence.* IBS, Hyderabad is a Communicating Signatory to The Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), emphasizing its commitment to responsible and ethical management education.

2. Premier Case Collection and NIRF Ranking:

* The IBS Center for Management Research (ICMR) and IBS Case Development Center (IBSCDC) contribute to the Premier Case Collection, enhancing the learning experience.* Achieving a significant milestone, IBS, Hyderabad secured the #40 rank in the NIRF Management Ranking for the year 2023.

Admission and Exemption Criteria:

1. IBSAT Exemption; CAT, GMAT, NMAT Eligibility:

* Applications are now open exclusively for IBSAT-exempted category applicants across all nine IBS campuses.

* Candidates exempted from the IBSAT-2023 test include those with:* GMAT™ score of 500 and above* CAT score of 60 percentile and above* NMAT by GMAC™ score of 150 and above* XAT score of 60 percentile and above

2. Campus Preferences and Selection Process Dates:

* The selection process is scheduled to take place from February 10th to 18th, 2024, across IBS campuses in Hyderabad, with adequate notice provided for travel arrangements.

State-of-the-Art Facilities and Holistic Student Experience:

1. Facilities and Teaching Methodology:

* IBS campuses boast Bloomberg and SAP labs, enhancing students' digital excellence.* A 14-week internship and case-based teaching methodology provide practical industrial exposure to students.

2. Holistic Student Experience at IBS:

* The distinctive culture at IBS ensures every student is involved in digital ambassador's, clubs, sports, and cultural programs.* Life skills are seamlessly integrated with academic pursuits, nurturing well-rounded professionals.

Join IBS Hyderabad, to unlock potential and shape a successful career in the dynamic world of business. Embark on a journey where excellence is not just a goal but a way of life.

For further information, please visit https://ibsindia.org/.

Contact Us:IBS Admission OfficePlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/2013045/IBS_Logo.jpg

