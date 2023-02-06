Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): COVID-19 changed the world as never before. Overnight the whole world went online and almost everything started happening virtually. However, things are back to normal and with a sigh of relief, the world is back to normal, as was before COVID. Hence, starting this year, ICFAI Business School (IBS) will be conducting its Group Discussion and Personal Interview at IBS Hyderabad.

IBSAT2022 was conducted on 24th and 25th December 2022. Applicants who qualified for the test have to appear in Selection Process. Before Selection Process, ICFAI Business School (IBS) organized Selection Briefing at 63 places in India.

Also Read | BREAKING: Death Toll from Earthquakes in Turkey Rises to 1,014; More Than 1,600 Killed … – Latest Tweet by BNO News Live.

The selection process will be conducted from 23rd February to 4th March 2023. This process comprises Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).

Applicants who have qualified for IBSAT2022 will be notified for booking their date and time slot for GD and PI rounds, held at IBS Hyderabad Campus. Those who apply for GD and PI based on their scores of CAT, GMAT™, XAT, and NMAT by GMAC™ will also be notified accordingly.

Also Read | Why is India vs Australia Test Series Called Border-Gavaskar Trophy? What Does BGT Stand for? Know All About IND vs AUS Cricket Series.

Those who are in favour of virtual convenience may cite many reasons for not favouring the idea of physical GD/PI, like the comfort of home while attending classes online, saving time, and avoiding the traffic hustle-bustle.

But the advantages of attending a physical GD and PI are many.

During the online selection process, it was very often seen that the candidates were unable to connect at times due to various issues like loss of power, and loss of internet connectivity. Even in connected cases, the communication was not clear which was a major drawback. The panel could not help the applicants in any way. Many applicants had to face major disappointment and shock despite outstanding preparation and their potential against an issue they could not do anything about within that limited window of time. The physical selection process has no such setbacks.

In the case of physical GD and PI, students get to see the infrastructure of the campus where they are likely to study.

The candidate's physical presence provides the full impact of the competencies he/she can exhibit. It is much easier for the assessing panel to observe, analyse and evaluate the candidates and to come out with a fair and better-scrutinized result.

A personal interview, as defined is a face-to-face interaction where the interviewer can gauge the candidate in a two-way interaction setup. The candidate is not only assessed on his/her knowledge and academic parameters but also his/her personality, presentability, communications skills, presence of mind, body language, confidence level, and attitude which are looked for in an MBA/PGPM student. And this can be best approached only through a one-on-one PI, but not through a compromised alternative like an online PI.

During the GD, there are a lot of parameters on which each candidate is observed and evaluated during the selection procedure. In addition to the subject knowledge, their academic track record and GD and PI performance are also measured and candidates are better evaluated for their leadership and managerial instincts during a physically conducted GD. It makes a major difference in participating in GD sitting from the comfort of one's home as compared to being physically present alongside a hall full of competitors. A physical GD brings out the best in the candidates too.

Thus during the physical selection process, the students have the best opportunity to showcase their skills and are judged more objectively.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) will ensure that all the candidates who are shortlisted for the selection process will be notified about their date and time of participation in the Selection Process.

It would be worth a mention that ICFAI Business School (IBS) is offering scholarships worth INR 10 Crore for students selected for the class of 2023-25 under various categories as per the eligibility criteria of the students. This scholarship will be adjusted in the fee during the course.

For more information contact nearest ICFAI Business School information Office or visit https://ibsindia.org/

CONTACT:

ICFAI Business SchoolPlot No. 65, Nagarjuna HillsPunjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082TelanganaPh: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)Email - ibsat@ibsindia.org

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)