PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: ICICI Lombard, one of India's leading private-sector general insurance companies, has partnered with Arya.ai, a pioneer in AI-powered enterprise solutions, to transform its processes using Arya Apex, a comprehensive AI API platform. This collaboration has achieved 98% workflow automation, reduced manual quality checks to just 2%, and set a new industry benchmark by deploying the solution across systems in a record three-month timeframe.

Also Read | India Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens in Green; Sensex Up by 325 Points, Nifty by 104 Points.

This resulted in operational efficiency and measurable improvements in operational speed and customer satisfaction, reinforcing ICICI Lombard's commitment to delivering seamless, customer-first experiences while staying at the forefront of innovation.

Yatish Bhatia, SVP Technology, ICICI Lombard, shared:"Arya.ai has been a game-changer in our digital transformation journey. Their cutting-edge technology and Arya Apex platform allowed us to achieve an incredible 98% automation of our workflows, cutting manual interventions to a mere 2%. With record-breaking deployment speed and scalability, Arya.ai has empowered us to deliver on our promise of making insurance more accessible and hassle-free for our customers."

Also Read | How To Observe International Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People 2024? From Palestinian Cuisine to Knowing Palestine's History Through Art, Ways To Mark the Day.

Arya.ai's AI-driven APIs, available through Arya Apex, have revolutionized key tasks such as identity verification, document intelligence, and risk analysis, enabling ICICI Lombard to supercharge productivity and enhance customer satisfaction.

Deekshith Marla, Co-founder, Arya.ai, added:"This collaboration is a prime example of how AI reshapes the BFSI industry by driving efficiency, agility, and innovation. By leveraging Arya.ai's scalable AI APIs and the Arya Apex platform, ICICI Lombard has unlocked unparalleled value--streamlining operations and transforming customer engagement. We are proud to partner with ICICI Lombard in setting a new standard for customer-centric excellence in the insurance industry."

This partnership highlights the transformative potential of AI-powered API solutions, positioning Arya Apex as a cornerstone of smart automation for the insurance industry's future.

Quantifiable Impact

* 98% automation of workflows

* Only 2% of workflows are manually checked

* Unprecedented time to production of 3 months

* Enhanced scalability and customer experience

About ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is one of India's most innovative private-sector general insurance companies. Offering a diverse portfolio of motor, health, travel, and home insurance products, ICICI Lombard remains at the forefront of customer-centric transformation.

About Arya.ai

Arya.ai is a leading provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, offering intelligent automation and scalable APIs through its Arya Apex platform. Designed for the BFSI sector, Arya Apex delivers seamless solutions for fraud detection, identity verification, document analysis, audio intelligence, and more such AI models, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency, scalability, and customer experiences through transformative AI technology.

Experience the future of AI-powered automation with Arya Apex.

Visit https://arya.ai/ or connect with us for a customized demo at hello@arya.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569286/Arya_ai_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)