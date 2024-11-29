International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2024 is on November 29. This annual celebration is focused on showing solidarity with the people of Palestine who continue to fight against the illegal occupation by Israel and has been an annual observance that was established by the United Nations in 1978. While there are various ways that you can celebrate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People - from donating to charities and organisations that are helping the Palestinians who have been injured and dislocated in Israel’s current war on Gaza or by merely raising awareness about the existence of this observance and its need, long before the recent developments that brought a much larger global attention on the topic, there is a simpler way to mark this day with love. By simply celebrating the culture, arts and traditions of Palestine, and standing with the Palestinians who have been trying to hold on to what is theirs. So as we celebrate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2024, here are three Palestinian creations that need to be recognised for what they are - Palestinian and showered with all the love and support.

Indulge in Some Chickpea Falafel

Falafel, especially chickpea falafel, has been a favourite Middle Eastern food item for several Indians. The high-protein, scrumptious meal has been a Palestinian staple for years. The popularity of this delicacy has led to the adoption of chickpea falafel into Israeli cuisine. However, it is more important than ever to know the origins of the dishes that we love and indulge in, and sharing this fact while also popping in a few falafels is a great way to celebrate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. India Fulfills Pledge of Annual USD 5 Million Contribution to Palestine Through UNRWA; War-Torn Nation Expresses Gratitude for Release of Second Tranche of Aid.

Watch a Palestinian Movie

Art often showcases the challenges and struggles of the people in an impactful and powerful way. As we prepare to mark International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2024, you can watch a compelling movie that captures the Palestinian voices. While Elia Suleiman’s 2002 film Divine Intervention, a modern tragicomedy on living under occupation in Palestine, is a popular choice of many; the 2021 historical drama - Farha - which is streaming on Netflix has been a more recent movie that captures the life of a girl in the 1948 Nakba (the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs through their violent displacement and dispossession of land, property, and belongings, along with the destruction of their society and the suppression of their culture, identity, political rights, and national aspirations).

Read a Palestinian Book

Palestinian authors have finally been getting the recognition and love that they deserve. Celebrating International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People by supporting them and reading what they have to say is a great way to show solidarity. A Mask, the Color of the Sky - written by Basem Khandakji (who is currently imprisoned to an Israeli cell) - recently won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction and is considered to be an engaging and innovative book that masks the personal with political. If you are looking for English translations of Palestinian authors then Adania Shibli’s Minor Detail (a gut-wrenching novel set in two timelines that will leave you immensely emotional) and Susan Abulhawa’s Against the Loveless World is also a compelling story that follows a young Palestinian refugee as she slowly becomes radicalized while searching for a better life for her family throughout the Middle East.

There is little that we, as individuals can do, to change the current state of world affairs. However, we can raise our voice and support the Palestenians in this fight and recognise, celebrate and listen to their voices. That is the best way to show solidarity and we hope you do just that.

