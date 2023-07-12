PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12: ID TECH, a prominent player in the RFID segment, proudly announces the launch of their latest innovation, the IDT 87 IN RFID Integrated Reader. This state-of-the-art device represents a remarkable leap forward in RFID technology, designed and manufactured within the country. With its advanced features, sleek design, and unparalleled performance, the IDT 87 IN sets a new benchmark for track and trace solutions. It caters to various industries such as Transportation, Manufacturing, Retail, and more, offering an indigenous solution that combines cutting-edge technology with local manufacturing expertise.

According to a recent industry report, the Indian RFID market has witnessed significant growth, generating $523.7 million in 2020. Furthermore, it is projected to reach $1.86 billion by 2030, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. This surge is attributed to the robust demand for locally manufactured RFID readers, driven by notable enhancements and innovations that maintain cost-effectiveness. The IDT 87 IN positions itself as a key player in this market, boasting an elevated design, advanced tag reading capability, exceptional read range, and competitive pricing, catering to the discerning needs of consumers.

Saurav Khemani, Managing Director of ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., shared his thoughts on the launch of the IDT UHF Integrated RFID Reader, stating: "We take great pleasure in introducing the groundbreaking RFID Integrated Reader, which is poised to redefine the RFID technology landscape and usher in a new era of possibilities. This remarkable achievement seamlessly combines an impressive reading range with an exquisite aesthetic, resulting in an unparalleled performance. Our unwavering commitment to delivering superior quality and seamless connectivity options enhances the experience for our esteemed customers. The launch of the IDT 87 IN signifies our dedication to providing exceptional reading range and accuracy, backed by an IP68 rating to meet the evolving demands of our clientele. This integrated fixed RFID reader establishes a new industry standard and fundamentally transforms the essence of the track and trace experience."

"It has been remarkable to witness the growth of the RAIN RFID market in India," said Matt Branda, Impinj, Vice President of Product. "We extend our congratulations to ID TECH for this important product launch based on our industry-leading reader chip and look forward to continuing our strong partnership."

Here are the (6) salient features of the IDT UHF INTEGRATED READER IDT-87 IN:

1. High Receive Sensitivity: Exceptional sensitivity, robust processing capabilities, and rapid network connectivity to facilitate swift detection of RAIN RFID tags, thereby unlocking a multitude of innovative applications.

2. Integrated Impinj Reader Chip: Equipped with an industry-leading Impinj reader chip, the IDT 87 IN delivers exceptional RFID performance. The advanced Impinj read capability ensures reliable and accurate tag reading, enabling seamless integration with existing systems and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

3. LED Indicator: The IDT 87 IN features an intuitive LED indicator that provides visual feedback, allowing for easy status identification and operation monitoring. The LED indicator enhances user convenience and simplifies the device's usage.

4. IP68 Rating: With its robust construction and IP68 rating, the IDT 87 IN offers superior protection against dust and water ingress. This rugged design ensures reliable operation even in challenging environments, making it suitable for various industries and outdoor applications.

5. Tailored Antenna Design: The IDT 87 IN incorporates a tailored antenna design specifically optimized for automatic vehicle identification applications. This specialized antenna design ensures precise and reliable tag reading, reducing instances of cross-line reading and tailgating for enhanced security and accuracy.

6. Wall/Pole Mountable: Designed for versatility and convenience, the IDT 87 IN is wall/pole-mountable, allowing for flexible installation options. The included wall mount kit and comprehensive installation guide simplify the setup process, making it suitable for different spatial requirements and optimizing space utilization.

ID Tech is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions that enable businesses to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and profitability. With a focus on innovation and quality, ID Tech provides customized solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. For more information on the innovative uses of RFID technology, please visit our website at https://www.idsolutionsindia.com/

