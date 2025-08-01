VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: India's rapid growth across industries and infrastructure sectors have also put the spotlight on the environment impact of this growth. Against this backdrop, IFAT Delhi is set to debut in the nation's capital from April 22-24, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, marking a new chapter in India's sustainability movement. For almost 60 years, IFAT has served as the global launchpad for environmental innovation, and in India, its legacy is well established. 11 successful editions in Mumbai have proven that when the right people come together--technology experts, policymakers, municipal leaders--real, lasting change can follow. Now, Messe Muenchen India is bringing that momentum to Delhi.

With growing pressure on industries to align with EPR mandates, pollution control norms, and municipal waste processing targets, North India is fast becoming a critical frontier in India's environmental compliance story. That's where IFAT Delhi 2026 comes in. By planting its second flagship firmly in the capital, Messe Muenchen India is bridging a crucial access gap.

Delhi's status as a policy and governance hub adds critical momentum to ongoing public-private partnerships and regulatory dialogues. It also allows for richer participation from state governments, ULBs, and regional industry associations that are often underrepresented at national platforms. The result? A more inclusive, regionally balanced ecosystem, where innovation doesn't just travel from south to north, but gets built into the fabric of North India's industrial growth story.

"IFAT Delhi is a watershed moment for India's environmental technology sector," declares Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe Muenchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India. "By situating the fair within arm's reach of key ministries, we're not only showcasing innovation--we're embedding it directly into India's policy framework."

The trade fair is expected to bring together a diverse range of leading solution providers alongside high-level decision-makers, including urban planners, ESG heads, and city engineers. Exhibitors will showcase everything from advanced water treatment technologies to next-gen recycling systems, decentralized wastewater solutions, and waste-to-energy.

"For solid waste professionals, IFAT Delhi promises to offer an unprecedented platform to engage directly with government and industry buyers," says Tushar Jani, Sr Programme Director, Centre for Environment Education CEE. "The stakeholders will benefit from targeted matchmaking that turns conversations into contracts."

Complementing the exhibition will be a multi-track conference program, where policy meets practice. Leaders from ministries, global agencies, and industry will address critical themes--from circularity in construction to the future of water utilities.

"Water security is a vital aspect of development," notes Kala Vairavamoorthy, Executive Director of the International Water Association. "IWA looks forward to helping convene best practices and technical expertise and to stimulating dialogue between innovators, utilities, and policymakers to better scale locally relevant solutions."

One of the features of IFAT Delhi 2026 will be the Buyer-Seller Forum to enable pre-fixed meetings. It will connect pre-qualified government buyers as well as potential industry buyers and corporate ESG leaders with relevant exhibitors for focused, time-bound business meetings.

As industries across North India experience accelerated growth, the demand for scalable and compliant environmental solutions is reaching a critical point. With environmental compliance now a strategic imperative, IFAT Delhi arrives at a decisive time--offering a vital platform to align regional goals with global innovations. It enables stakeholders to access the technologies, partnerships and insights essential for driving measurable and sustainable outcomes.

Established in 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, Messe Muenchen India is one of the leading B2B trade fair organizers in the IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) region. The company brings together global and regional stakeholders through high-impact trade shows across key industry verticals. Its diverse portfolio includes events such as IFAT India, IFAT Africa, electronica India, productronica India, bauma CONEXPO India, Gujarat CONEX, CONEX South, analytica Lab India in Mumbai & Hyderabad, analytica Lab Africa, SmartTech Asia, Laser World of Photonics India, The smarter E India, air cargo India, air cargo Africa, transport logistic Africa, PackMach Asia Expo, Pharma Pro&Pack Expo - Hyderabad, drinktec India, Indian Ceramics Asia, World Tea & Coffee Expo and transport logistic India. With its expansive reach and deep industry networks, Messe Muenchen India serves as a strategic platform for enabling business growth, investment, innovation, and cross-border collaboration across some of the most dynamic markets in the world.

In addition to IFAT Munich as the world's leading trade fair, IFAT now comprises eleven trade fairs around the globe, forming the world's largest network for environmental technologies. The IFAT network includes IE expo China in Shanghai, IE expo Chengdu, IE expo Guangzhou, and IE expo Shenzhen, as well as IFAT Africa in Johannesburg, IFAT Eurasia in Istanbul, IFAT India in Mumbai, IFAT Delhi in New Delhi, IFAT Brazil in São Paulo, and the Singapore International Water Week (in cooperation with IFAT). Starting in 2026, IFAT Saudi Arabia in Riyadh will join the portfolio. Together, the events of the IFAT network act as a driving force advancing the global transformation toward sustainable technologies.

