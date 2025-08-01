Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The second edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPL) is set to get underway on August 2. And this season promises to be as exciting and thrilling like the inaugural season last year. Once again, a total of eight teams-Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, New Delhi Tigers, North Delhi Strikers, Outer Delhi Warriors, South Delhi Superstarz, West Delhi Lions, Purani Dilli 6- will lock horns with the title on the line. East Delhi Riders are the defending champions of the Delhi Premier League and they will look to go all the way once again. In this article, we shall take a look at the Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming and telecast details. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

The group stage will witness a total of 40 matches. Much like the IPL, the teams finishing in the top four on the DPL T20 2025 points table will qualify for the play-offs. The top two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1 and the winner will advance to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of the Eliminator (third and fourth placed teams), with a spot in the final at stake. The Delhi Premier League 2025 final will be played on August 31. All the matches in the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana and Navdeep Saini are some of the prominent names who fans will be eager to see in action. However, there's a question mark on Rishabh Pant's fitness after he fractured his toe recently in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Rishabh Pant Retained by Purani Dilli 6 Ahead of Delhi Premier League Season 2 Auctions.

How to Watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. For Delhi Premier League 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Star Network's official OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide live streaming of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online, but for that fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes for Rs 19 or a tour pass for all games, worth Rs 69.

