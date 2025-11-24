PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE] / New Delhi [India], November 24: India Global Forum's flagship UAE event is set to return to Dubai tomorrow for its landmark fifth edition.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Emotional Family Week Brings Major Twist - Divya's Eviction Cancelled by Emmanuel's Power Decision.

The two-day gathering opens with a series of high-impact ecosystem engagements across Dubai, starting with exclusive industry and investment roundtables at DP World's JAFZA, designed to explore how high-potential Indian brands can scale across global markets by leveraging the UAE's world-class logistics and trade corridors. In addition, an immersive interactive dialogue at the IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus will convene leading founders, investors and academic voices to examine the strategies Indian companies must adopt to internationalise, deepen global competitiveness, and build future-ready enterprises.

Later in the evening, IGF's signature marquee opener, Disruptors in the Desert, will take centre stage at the private desert residence of H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications. The exclusive gathering will feature a fireside conversation between the Minister and entrepreneur-investor Nikhil Kamath, followed by a curated networking dinner.

Also Read | Lachit Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to 'Fearless' Ahom General Lachit Borphukan.

Day 2 of the Forum unfolds at the Dubai Future Foundation, located within the UAE's foremost innovation district. The invitation-only programme will convene 90 senior leaders from government, global corporations, venture capital, advanced technology, academia and next-generation enterprises. Across the day, participants will examine how India's rapid tech-driven economic rise can align with Gulf capital, policy ambition and emerging innovation hubs to unlock new global growth across nine frontiers.

Day 2 will also include the first significant public address by India's new Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Deepak Mittal, and a reception in his honour at the culmination of the Forum.

IGF ME2025 comes at a pivotal time for the India-Gulf corridor, as both regions accelerate collaboration across emerging technologies, strategic capital, digital infrastructure and new economic frontiers.

Under this year's theme, NXT Frontiers, IGF ME2025 will shape forward-looking conversations on the future of capital, deep-tech, AI adoption, digital trade, supply chain redesign, leadership, entrepreneurship and sustainable growth. Across roundtables, plenaries, fireside dialogues and curated networking formats, participants will explore the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as the world adjusts to geopolitical transformation and rapid digitalisation.

Manoj Ladwa, Chairman, India Global Forum (IGF), said: "Dubai has long been synonymous with ambition and scale, but what truly defines it today is its emergence as one of the world's boldest laboratories for future innovation. At IGF Middle East 2025, we are not just discussing disruption - we are bringing together the people who are actively building the next wave of global technology, capital flows and enterprise. Our curated programme is designed to ignite ideas, forge meaningful cross-border partnerships, and position the India-UAE corridor at the forefront of the world's next growth chapter."

Key Speakers across the event include:

1. H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications

2. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE

3. H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation

4. Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC

5. Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital

6. Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India

7. Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO, Telr

8. Kunal Upadhyay, Co-Founder, IIM A Ventures

9. Mona Ataya, Founder, Mumzworld.com

10. Tonya McSherry, VP EMEAI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies

11. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd

12. Vivek Oberoi, Actor and Investor

13. Neeraj Makin, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Head - Strategy, Analytics & Venture Capital, Emirates NBD

Find the entire programme here

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to FollowTwitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwaLinkedIn: India Global Forum

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830617/HE_Omar_Sultan_Al_Olama_UAE_Minister_IGF.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)