PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: In a defining moment for hospitality education and industry collaboration, Pride Hotels Ltd. and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to power the 'Pride Hotels & Resorts presents DREAM Program - Powered by IIHM India'. This partnership combines Pride Hotels' operational excellence with IIHM's academic leadership to create a new generation of industry-ready hospitality leaders.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design and Camera Specifications Leaked, Launch Likely in Early 2026; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

* IIHM to Provide Structured Training to Pride Management Trainees

* Strategic collaboration to focus on talent placement, real-time industry exposure, faculty exchange, and advanced academic training

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision Hearing: No Interim Stay on Draft Electoral Roll Publication, Supreme Court Asks Election Commission to Accept Aadhaar, Voter ID.

The MOU, signed by Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman, IIHM, and Mr. Abdullah Ahmed, COO, IIHM, with Mr. Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Hotels Ltd., and Mr. Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director, Pride Hotels & Resorts, outlines a robust academic and professional development framework. Graduating trainees will receive an Advanced Certification in Hotel Administration, jointly awarded by IIHM and Pride Hotels, recognizing both academic rigor and operational excellence. Participants completing two years will undergo 500 hours of progressive, structured training at IIHM (from Associate to Managerial levels), while those completing 1.5 years will complete 350 hours of core competency enhancement training. An annual three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) will also be hosted by Pride Hotels to equip IIHM educators with hands-on insights into modern hospitality operations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman & CEO, IIHM, described the collaboration as a step towards a "shared vision for the future of hospitality." He said, "We are very fortunate to have a team of great leaders at Pride Hotels, and I am sure that together we can create magic. This partnership is about nurturing the talent the industry truly needs - professionals who will fuel the growth engine of Pride Hotels, much like Prime Minister Modi's vision of double-engine growth. I wish the Pride team every success."

Dr. Bose highlighted the partnership's multiple benefits for students, saying, "At the International Institute of Hotel Management, we have always believed that the future of hospitality lies in strong industry-academic collaborations. Our mission has been to not just educate, but to truly empower the next generation of hospitality leaders -- with global exposure, professional excellence, and a strong sense of purpose."

He further added, "It is with immense pride that I speak today about our exciting partnership with Pride Hotels & Resorts -- one of India's most respected and dynamic hospitality brands. Together, we have reimagined the journey of young professionals through the newly evolved Pride's DREAM Program - Powered by IIHM. This program is a shining example of how classroom learning and real-world training can come together to shape future-ready hoteliers. At IIHM, we are delighted to dedicate a special classroom exclusively for the DREAM Program trainees -- a space that will inspire thought, collaboration, and transformation."

On the benefits of the partnership, Dr. Bose emphasised, "This MOU ensures that IIHM students will have first-choice placements, structured internships, and career advancement opportunities at Pride Hotels. Students will gain real-time exposure to hotel operations through masterclasses and lectures by Pride's senior management and training managers. We are also introducing faculty exchanges across IIHM's 14 campuses so that our educators can learn from Pride's philosophy of hospitality and bring those insights back to the classroom."

He further proposed expanding the training ecosystem, "In cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, and Delhi, where we don't have training hotels attached to our campuses, we look forward to partnering with Pride Hotels as training hotels, just as we do in Kolkata, Goa, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Bangkok. This will give students on-the-job training opportunities and encourage them to build long-term careers with Pride Hotels."

Mr. Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Hotels Ltd., said, "This partnership is a milestone in creating future-ready hospitality leaders. IIHM's academic excellence, combined with Pride's practical expertise, will ensure that our DREAM program continues to attract and nurture the best young talent in the industry. Institutes and hotels have to work together."

He advised students to measure action points and think like entrepreneurs: "The footsteps to becoming General Managers start with taking decisions."

Shailendra Dharme, Corporate Head - Learning & Development, Pride Hotel Group, spearheaded the collaboration from the Pride Hotels Ltd. side. Others present on the occasion included Mr. Koustava Mukherjee, Associate Vice President, Gujarat Region, Pride Hotels & Resorts.

Dr. Bose summed up the shared vision, saying, "This is more than just about hospitality or guest satisfaction. Together, Pride Hotels and IIHM are preparing for the next generation of the hospitality business - one that is evolving globally and demands innovation, real-time exposure, and a shared commitment to excellence."

Media Contact:

Sujay Gupta

Group Director Media and Communications, IIHM

sujay.gupta@iihm.ac.in

+91 9923057937

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738998/Pride_Hotels_IIHM_MOU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569189/5432586/IIHM_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)